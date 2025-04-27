Apple juice recalled in 28 states due to potential contamination with toxic substance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular brand of Apple juice has been recalled because it may have been contaminated with a toxic substance.

S. Martinelli & Co. issued a voluntary recall of 7,234 cases of its apple juice last month due to potential contamination with patulin, as reported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the FDA, patulin is “a toxic substance produced by molds that may grow on apples.”

Previously, patulin was “found to occur at high levels in some apple juice products offered for sale in or import into the U.S.”

On April 22, the FDA defined the recall of Martinielli’s recalled apple juice as Class II, meaning it's “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

There were 7,234 cases of the apple juice - a total of 111 batches - included in the recall.

The affected juices have the UPC of 0 41244 04102 2 and the Best-By Date of December 5, 2026.

The recall pertains to certain four-packs of 10-ounce round glass apple juice bottles across 28 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

S. Martinelli & Co. issued a recall on 171,616 glass bottles of its apple juice ( Getty Images )

However, there have been no reports of injury due to consumption of the apple juice at the time of writing.

The apple juice isn’t the only product that’s been at risk of contamination. Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a health alert for Cargill Meat Solutions’ pork carnitas because the some products may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically pieces of metal. However, the FSIS didn’t request a recall for the pork products because they are “no longer available for sale in commerce.”

The public health alert came after Cargill Meat Solutions notified FSIS that during routine process checks, they “found equipment damage that may have contaminated the carnitas products with pieces of metal.” However, there have been no reports of injury due to the consumption of the pork products.

Earlier this month, many popular soups, including ones from Campbell’s, were affected by a USDA health alert over “foreign material.” Cilantro, an ingredient in the products, was found to be contaminated with wood, according to a nationwide alert from the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

On April 10, celery sold at Walmart was also affected by a recall over a possible listeria risk. Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. announced that its washed and ready-to-eat Marketside Celery Sticks, with a best-by date of March 23, should be thrown out. The product was sold at Walmart stores in 29 states.