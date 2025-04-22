Pork products sold at Aldi spark health alert over possible metal contamination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumers are receiving a warning about pork products sold at Aldi.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a health alert Saturday for Cargill Meat Solutions’ pork carnitas products. The alert was issued because the products may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically pieces of metal.

However, the FSIS didn’t request a recall for the pork products because they are “no longer available for sale in commerce.”

The fully cooked pork carnitas, which only needed to be heated up before being served, were produced from April 1 through April 2, 2025. They were sold in 16-ounce sleeved trays.

Product had the label “Pork Carnitas SEASONED & SEARED PORK WITH JUICES SLOW COOKED WITH CITRUS.” Products also had the use-by date of “06/30/2025” or “07/01/2025” on the side of the packaging.

The pork packages that are subject to the public health alert have the bear establishment number, “Est. 46049,” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sent to Aldi grocery stores across the U.S.

The pork products were not recalled because they’re no longer available for sale ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The Independent has reached out to Aldi for comment.

The public health alert came after Cargill Meat Solutions notified FSIS that during routine process checks, they “found equipment damage that may have contaminated the carnitas products with pieces of metal.”

However, there have been no reports of injury due to consumption of the pork products at the time of writing.

While the pork products aren’t for sale anymore, the FSIS is still concerned that consumers have the affected food in their refrigerators or freezers right now. So, consumers who have the product are being urged to either throw it away or return the product to the place where it was purchased.

The pork products aren’t the only food that’s been at risk of contamination. Last week, many popular soups were affected by a USDA health alert over “foreign material.” Cilantro, an ingredient in the products, was found to be contaminated with wood, according to a nationwide alert from the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Campbell’s soups were among the named products; specifically, the brand’s Chicken Tortilla Soup, Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup, and Wicked Thai Soup. Molly’s Kitchen, another popular brand, was also affected.

On April 10, celery sold at Walmart was affected by a recall over a possible listeria risk. Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. announced that its washed and ready-to-eat Marketside Celery Sticks with a best-by date of March 23, should be thrown out. The product was sold at Walmart stores in 29 states across the nation.

Also this month, Cabot Creamery issued a voluntary recall on 1,700 pounds of butter after it was found to be contaminated with bacteria found in feces. The contaminated Extra Creamy Sea Salt Butter Sticks were sold in seven states and had a best-by date of September 9.