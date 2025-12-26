Popular holiday chocolate expands recall across US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Check your cabinets: Aldi has expanded a recall of its holiday chocolate bark in the U.S.

Silvestri Sweets Inc. initially issued a voluntary recall on two different varieties of its Choceur-branded Holiday Barks — Cookie Butter and Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon — according to a report published by the FDA earlier this month.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that there was a packaging mix-up, as the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark was placed in the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon packaging and vice versa. This means the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark may contain undeclared pecans, and the other bark may contain undeclared wheat, which could pose the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” for those with allergies or sensitivities.

However, Silvestri Sweets Inc. has now expanded its recall, with more five-ounce bags of Choceur-branded Holiday Barks being recalled due to undeclared allergens, according to a December 22 report published by the FDA. This recall is also due to the risk of undeclared wheat in the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark and undeclared pecans in the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark.

The latest batch of recalled Cookie Butter Holiday Bark can be identified by the lot code 28525, with the Best By date of May 2026. Another bag has the lot code 29925 and a Best By date of May 2026, while a third bag has a lot code of 30625 and a Best By date of June 2026.

open image in gallery The recall was initiated after a packaging mix-up ( noirchocolate - stock.adobe.com )

open image in gallery The Cookie Butter bark may contain undeclared pecans, while the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Bark may contain undeclared wheat ( FDA )

For the recalled Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark, bags can be identified by the lot code 28525 or 29925, both of which have Best By dates of August 2026. Other bags have the lot code 30625, with a Best By date of September 2026.

These affected packages are in addition to those included in the initial recall, which included Cookie Butter Holiday Bark with the lot number 29225 and a Best By date of 5/2026, and the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark with the lot number 29225 and a Best By date of 08/2026.

Affected packages of bark were distributed to Aldi stores across the U.S. No illnesses or allergic reactions have currently been reported.

Wheat is identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S., along with milk, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soybeans, and sesame, according to the FDA. Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.”

There have been many different food recalls in the U.S. this year due to allergy risks. Last month, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams voluntarily recalled one batch of its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars.

The product contained undeclared wheat and soy, meaning that consumers who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to these ingredients run the risk of “serious or life-threatening allergic reactions” if they consume the ice cream bars.

Jeni’s initiated the recall after “a crunch topping from a separate product was inadvertently introduced to this particular batch of Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars during manufacturing,” according to the FDA. The crunch topping contains wheat and soy, which isn’t on the packaging of the product.

However, there were no reported illnesses at the time.