Save £190 on heat pump installation with this exclusive deal.

Readers of The Independent can now save five per cent on the cost of a heat pump installation, with an exclusive offer from Octopus Energy.

Available for a limited time, the deal could mean an average saving of around £190 on a typical heat pump installation. Prices vary depending on the heat pump type and size of your home, but the discount is applied to the final installation cost after the £7,500 Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) grant, where applicable – helping to make low-carbon heating more affordable.





How much does it cost to install a heat pump?

Heat pump installation costs vary depending on the size and layout of your home, which is why every installation starts with a bespoke home survey.

Octopus Energy says its typical heat pump price is £3,818, based on the median of its heat pump quotes issued between June and September 2025. This compares with a national average of £5,295, according to Boiler Upgrade Scheme statistics published in July 2025.

With this exclusive five per cent discount, eligible Independent readers could save around £190 on that typical price. The discount is applied after the £7,500 Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) grant, where applicable, helping to reduce upfront costs even further.

Find out more about Octopus Energy heat pumps

Octopus Energy installs air source heat pumps and manages the process from survey to installation. Because every home is different, prices aren’t fixed online and are confirmed after a home survey.

To qualify for the discount, readers must request a heat pump during the offer period, complete a home survey, and quote the code ‘INDY5’ to their heat pump specialist before signing the final installation agreement.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive deal

This exclusive offer is available from 12 January 2026 to 28 February 2026.

The five per cent discount is applied to the final installation price (after the BUS grant) and cannot be combined with any other promotion.

open image in gallery Save £190 on heat pump installation with this exclusive deal. ( Ryan Jenkinson for Octopus Energy )

Important eligibility details to be aware of

To qualify for the discount, readers will need to book a home survey during the offer period. If Octopus Energy is unable to carry out the survey before the offer ends, the discount will still be honoured as long as a survey date is scheduled.

However, if you choose not to have a home survey during the offer period, the discount will no longer apply.

After the survey, you’ll need to sign your final installation agreement within 14 days of it being issued. If this 14-day window is missed, the offer will lapse and the five per cent discount will be removed.

View full terms and conditions and claim the offer now

The Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) grant is subject to eligibility