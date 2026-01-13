Heat pumps are fast becoming one of the most talked‑about alternatives to gas boilers, thanks to their promise of lower carbon emissions and offering a more efficient way to heat our homes. But while public interest in these devices is growing, choosing the right heat pump for your home is not always straightforward. The best system typically depends on your home, your heating needs and how much work you are willing to do up front.

With installation costs still higher than a traditional boiler, and plenty of conflicting advice online, it pays to understand the basics before making a decision.

What is a heat pump and how does it work?

In short, a heat pump is an electric heating system that works by moving heat rather than creating it. The technology enables it to extract low‑level heat from the air or the ground outside your home and upgrade it to a higher temperature to provide heating and hot water.

Because heat pumps transfer energy instead of burning fuel, they can deliver more heat than the electricity they use. However, they work more efficiently at lower temperatures than gas boilers, which is why factors such as insulation and radiator size matter.

What are the different types of heat pumps?

The first choice most homeowners face is between an air source and a ground source heat pump.

Air source heat pumps are the most common option in the UK. They take heat from the outside air using a unit similar in size to an air-conditioning system. Air source systems are generally cheaper and quicker to install and can work well in most homes with enough outdoor space.

Ground source heat pumps extract heat from pipes buried in the ground. They tend to be more efficient year‑round because ground temperatures are more stable than air temperatures – but installation is more disruptive and expensive. These systems are typically better suited to rural properties or homes with large gardens.

For most households, an air source heat pump will be the starting point, while ground source systems are more of a specialist option. Keep reading to find out more about choosing the right heat pump for your home.

How to choose the best heat pump for my home?

One of the biggest misconceptions about heat pumps is that they only work in new-build homes. In reality, many older properties can use them successfully, but preparation is key.

Heat pumps work best in homes with low heat loss, which makes insulation one of the most important factors. Well-insulated lofts, cavity or solid wall insulation, and effective draught-proofing all help a heat pump maintain steady indoor temperatures without working harder than necessary.

Radiators and heat emitters also matter. Because heat pumps run at lower flow temperatures than gas boilers, homes may need larger radiators or additional heat emitters to distribute warmth evenly. In some properties, underfloor heating can be an efficient option, but it is not essential for most installations.

The age and layout of a property can influence how much work is needed. Older homes with solid walls or limited insulation can still be suitable, but may require upgrades before installation. This does not mean heat pumps are unsuitable; rather, it means that they need to be part of a wider approach to improving energy efficiency.

Outdoor space is another consideration. Air source heat pumps need a clear external area with good airflow and minimal obstruction, while ground source systems require sufficient land for trenches or boreholes. Noise levels are generally low, but positioning should still be considered, particularly in terraced or semi-detached homes.

Ultimately, suitability is not about the age of your home or where you live, but about how much heat your property loses. A professional home survey and heat-loss assessment are essential to confirm whether a heat pump will work well and what upgrades might be needed.

What size heat pump do I need?

Getting the size of a heat pump right is critical. Unlike gas boilers, heat pumps cannot simply be oversized “just in case”.

Installers use a heat‑loss calculation to assess how much heat your home loses on the coldest days. This determines the output your heat pump needs to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature. An undersized system may struggle in winter, while an oversized one can cost more and run less efficiently.

This is why a detailed home survey is so important before committing to an installation.

How much should I pay for a heat pump?

Heat pumps typically cost more to install than gas boilers, with prices varying depending on system type, home size and any additional work required. However, homeowners in England and Wales can currently access the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which offers a £7,500 grant towards installation.

Running costs depend on electricity prices, system efficiency and how well your home retains heat. In a well‑insulated property, a heat pump can offer comparable or lower running costs than gas heating, while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

For most homes, installing an air source heat pump typically incurs total costs of tens of thousands of pounds before considering grants. Ground source heat pumps are usually more expensive due to the additional groundworks involved.

When comparing quotes, it’s important to check what is included. Lower prices may exclude necessary upgrades, while higher quotes often reflect more detailed surveys, better system design or ongoing support.

Installation, servicing and choosing an installer

Choosing the right installer is just as important as choosing the right heat pump. Look for MCS‑certified installers and providers that carry out full home surveys rather than offering estimates based on limited information.

Some companies, such as Octopus Energy, offer end‑to‑end heat pump services, handling everything from the initial assessment through to installation and ongoing support. This can help simplify the process for homeowners who want a single point of contact.

Like any heating system, heat pumps require regular servicing to keep them running efficiently over the long term.

What are the most efficient heat pumps?

Heat pump efficiency is measured using COP or SCOP ratings, which show how much heat is produced for each unit of electricity used. Higher numbers indicate greater efficiency.

However, real-world performance depends heavily on installation quality, correct sizing and how well the home is insulated. A well-designed system in a suitable property will usually be more efficient than a higher-rated model installed poorly.

Ground source heat pumps tend to offer more consistent efficiency throughout the year, while air source systems can perform very efficiently in well-insulated homes with larger radiators or underfloor heating.

Making a confident choice

The right heat pump is the one that suits your home, your budget and your long‑term plans. By understanding the different types of systems, checking your home’s suitability and getting a proper survey, you can make an informed decision and avoid costly surprises later on.

For homeowners prepared to do the groundwork, heat pumps can offer a reliable, lower‑carbon way to heat their homes for years to come.