How much electricity does a solar panel produce?

If you’re considering whether solar panels are worth it, one of the first questions to ask is: how much electricity can they actually generate? The answer depends on a few key factors, from your solar panel’s efficiency and wattage to your location and the amount of sunlight your roof receives.

Understanding how these elements work together can help you calculate potential savings and decide how many panels you’ll need to power your home.

Get a quote for solar panels for your home

Use our comparison tool to get a range of quotes from leading installers across the UK.

What determines how much electricity a solar panel produces?

Several factors affect how much electricity a solar panel produces in the UK. Here’s how each one influences your total generation.

Panel wattage

Most residential solar panels today are rated between 350W and 450W. This figure represents the maximum output under ideal conditions. A 400W panel, for example, can generate up to 400 watts of power when exposed to full sunlight.

Efficiency

Modern solar panels convert between 15 per cent (at the budget end) and 25 per cent of sunlight into electricity. Higher-efficiency models generate more power from the same amount of sunlight, meaning you’ll need fewer panels to achieve the same output.

Sunlight hours

Southern regions of the UK receive more sunlight than the north, influencing total output. Locations such as Cornwall or Kent might see up to 1,200kWh per kWp annually, compared with 850-900kWh in northern Scotland.

Orientation and tilt

Panels facing south at an angle of 30-40 degrees typically produce the most electricity. East- and west-facing installations still perform well, though output can drop by 10-15 per cent compared with a south-facing array.

Temperature and shading

Solar panels perform best in cooler conditions. Excessive heat can reduce efficiency slightly, while partial shading from trees or chimneys can lower total generation by as much as 10 per cent or more.

System losses

Inverters, cabling, and general wear can cause small efficiency losses, usually around 5-10 per cent. Dirt and debris on the panels can also reduce sunlight absorption.

To learn more about these factors, see our guide: Solar panel efficiency explained: how much power do panels really produce?

Average solar panel output in the UK

So, how much electricity does a solar panel produce on average in the UK? A typical 400W solar panel generates around 350-400kWh of electricity per year, depending on where you live, the roof angle, and whether your home experiences shading.

That translates to roughly 1kWh per day on average, which is enough to power a washing machine cycle, run a fridge-freezer for 24 hours, or charge an electric bike several times over.

Region Annual output (per 400W panel) Average daily output South England 400-420kWh 1.1-1.2kWh/day Midlands 360-380kWh 1.0-1.1kWh/day Scotland 300-340kWh 0.8-0.9kWh/day

A 4kW system (about 10 panels) can therefore produce between 3,400-4,200kWh per year, approximately what a typical UK household consumes annually. If your home is energy efficient or you use electricity mainly during daylight hours, solar panels can cover the majority of your usage and even allow you to export surplus electricity back to the grid.

How much electricity does a solar panel produce per day?

Daily generation varies widely between seasons. On average, a 400W solar panel produces 1.2–1.6kWh per day, though this can rise to 3kWh during long summer days and fall below 1kWh in winter.

In real-world use, the total depends heavily on household habits and system setup. Wiltshire homeowner Justin Webb, who runs a 4.5kW solar system with a home battery, says his array produces around 30-35kWh per day in summer and 5-6kWh in winter. “In summer, the panels feed directly into the battery during the day and we run the whole house on free solar,” he explains. “By evening, the battery’s full, and it powers everything through the night.”

These variations show why daily generation figures are best considered seasonally – solar performs at its peak between April and September, while smart battery management helps maintain energy independence through the darker months.

Can solar panels power your whole house?

Yes, it’s possible, with enough panels and a battery storage system. Many homes with 10-12 panels and a battery can cover most of their annual electricity needs.

Justin Webb’s setup in Wiltshire is a good example of how this works in practice. During the winter, he uses his battery to stabilise his costs by charging it overnight on a low-cost EV tariff at around 9p per kWh, storing about 10kWh for roughly 80p per night. “That battery plus the daytime solar covers the house for the whole day,” he says. “It means I’ve fixed my winter electricity price.”

In the summer months, Webb’s panels generate enough to fill the battery each day and power his house, while also heating water through an iBoost immersion system that diverts excess solar energy. “For eight months of the year, I don’t need gas for hot water at all,” he says. “The panels run the house, heat the water, and even charge the car.”

His exported electricity during summer often offsets standing charges, meaning he pays little or nothing for energy over that period.

This combination of solar panels and battery storage enables households like Webb’s to achieve near-total energy self-sufficiency for much of the year, particularly when coupled with smart tariffs and efficient appliances.

How much electricity do solar panels produce in winter?

Solar panels still work in winter, but their output drops significantly, typically by 60-70 per cent compared to summer. This is due to shorter daylight hours, lower sun angles, and increased cloud cover.

In December and January, a 400W panel may produce just 0.4-0.6kWh per day, compared with 2-3kWh in July. South-facing roofs in southern England fare best during colder months.

How to calculate your potential solar output

You can estimate how much electricity your solar panels will produce using this simple formula: system size (kW) × annual solar yield (kWh/kWp) = annual generation.

In the UK, the solar yield averages between 850 and 1,100kWh/kWp, with higher solar irradiance in the south. For example: a 4kW system × 950kWh/kWp = 3,800kWh/year.

Webb used this approach when planning his system. Before installation, he researched historical solar data for his area using free online tools, comparing multiple installers’ generation estimates against local sunlight averages. He then sized both his battery and solar array around his daytime winter electricity use to ensure his home could run primarily on solar year-round.

“I worked out how much I used in a typical day and built the system around that,” he says. “The key is to size the battery for your daily usage, not more than that, otherwise you’ll overpay for storage you don’t need.”

The Energy Saving Trust has a free online calculator, as do most firms that install solar panels. Professional solar panel installers can also refine these estimates based on your postcode and roof layout.

How solar panel type and technology affect output

Not all solar panels are created equal.

Monocrystalline panels : most efficient (up to 23 per cent), ideal for limited roof space

: most efficient (up to 23 per cent), ideal for limited roof space Polycrystalline panels : slightly less efficient (around 18-20 per cent) but more affordable

: slightly less efficient (around 18-20 per cent) but more affordable Thin-film panels: lightweight and flexible solar panels, but generally lower output

Newer technologies such as heterojunction (HJT) and TOPCon solar cells offer even greater efficiency and durability. The Perlight Black Grid, for instance, is among the most efficient panels on the UK market and was our pick for the Best for Efficiency in our round-up of the best solar panels in the UK.

How to maximise your solar electricity generation

To make the most of your system:

Keep panels clean and free of debris

Install a solar battery to store excess energy for later use

Use smart meters and monitoring apps to track output

Run appliances during daylight hours to use your own solar power directly

Verdict: How much electricity can you really expect from solar panels?

Each solar panel in the UK typically produces between 350 and 450kWh per year, depending on its rating and location. A standard 4kW system can therefore cover most of an average household’s annual consumption, especially if paired with a battery. The more efficient your panels and the better your installation, the greater your energy independence and savings will be.