I’ve been oil pulling for years, here’s why it’s one of my favourite wellness practices

We’ve all become a little teeth obsessed of late. Just look at the numerous opinion pieces and strangely fanatical sketches about actor Aimee Lou Wood's smile that absolutely nobody asked for. The boom in cosmetic dentistry, the prevalence of face editing apps and the upswing in the dental care category.

Presenter Rylan Clark has just become the creative director of my favourite toothpaste brand, Waken. And now, of course, the influencers of TikTok are oil pulling. But I’m not here to complain, because this wellness practice is one that I approve of.

Oil pulling is an Ayurvedic health tradition that I’ve been practising for about 10 years and though it may sound woo to some, a decade of swishing oil around my mouth has convinced me of the benefits.

To be clear I still floss, use an electric toothbrush, scrape my tongue and whiten my teeth. But oil pulling has contributed to my excellent oral health, good looking teeth and healthy microbiome.

Sometimes people ask me if I have veneers, which I know is intended as a compliment. What they mean is, “your teeth look great, they must be fake, right?”.

I usually reply: “Do you think if I’d bought my teeth I’d choose this size?” I have big front teeth. But they’re healthy and I’ve never had a filling in my life so I can’t object too much. Along with a rigorous oral health routine and low sugar diet, I credit oil pulling for my pearly whites.

What is oil pulling?

Oil pulling or “oil swishing” is the practice of swishing edible oil around your mouth for a few minutes or more to dislodge any food residue and plaque and to refresh the mouth and coat the tongue. It’s been used for centuries to maintain good oral health and keep breath fresh and teeth white.

Historically, oil pulling with coconut, vegetable or sesame oil was believed to reduce the risk of health issues like headaches and certain diseases as part of Ayurvedic medicine.

Today, some studies show that oil pulling may reduce harmful bacteria and plaque which can help reduce the risk of oral diseases, but there isn’t much research to support this.

Dr James Goolnik of Optimal Dental Health explains “there is no strong evidence that oil pulling offers any significant dental benefits. While some small studies show a slight reduction in bacteria, the effects are minor”.

“In reality, if you're spending three to five minutes oil pulling, you would get far better results by using that time to clean between your teeth with floss or interdental brushes. That will disrupt your oral biofilm and has decades of evidence.”

However, many people who practice oil pulling maintain that alongside brushing and flossing, oil pulling can help to maintain a healthy oral microbiome. A recent study linked poorly balanced oral bacteria to several health issues, including pain conditions like fibromyalgia (a long-term condition of widespread pain) and migraines.

“Oil pulling doesn't harm the oral microbiome but it doesn't improve it either,” argues Dr Goolnik. “But for those who still want to try it, I recommend using a good-quality, ideally organic, coconut oil which is better than sesame or sunflower oils due to its mild antibacterial properties.”

I started oil pulling once a week after I originally became interested in Ayurvedic practices like nasal breathing, sound therapy and self massage. It’s been gratifying to see these health tools enter the mainstream as wellness trends, because they’ve all had a positive impact on my wellbeing.

I started pulling with an organic coconut oil from Lucy Bee (£9.44). This worked really well and I loved the mild flavour and the cool feeling of the oil as it melted. My dog also got a dose as I started brushing her little teeth with it too – yes, pet wellness is very much a thing.

A few years later I graduated to a specialist mouth oil by American brand, Mojave Desert Skin Shield. Of course, you don’t have to splash out on a specialist oil – even queen of wellness Gwyneth Paltrow sticks with raw organic coconut oil for her morning oil pulling sessions. However, the ritualistic aspect and added ingredients in this particular brand’s “detoxifying pulling oil” became part of the experience for me.

The special pulling oil is made from a coconut, avocado, apricot-kernel and sesame-oil blend, which tastes of clove and peppermint and it’s a fragrant, heady mix that I love swishing with weekly. My mouth feels smooth and clean afterwards and I believe the practice has made my teeth whiter and my gums healthier. Practically, it helps to free up any plaque that might be stuck between my teeth and it feels nice, which is a reason enough to try any wellness practice in my opinion.

The verdict

Dr Goolnik says there aren’t really any risks associated with oil pulling so whether you want to try it is up to you. Like most wellness trends or practices rooted in esoteric wisdom, funding is often scant when it comes to studies and we don’t have a whole lot of evidence. Anecdotally, the results seem promising and swathes of people are opting to use swishing alongside their regular dental routines – myself included.

“It’s generally safe if done sensibly,” Dr Goolnik explains. “However, it's not a replacement for daily brushing and interdental cleaning. Overzealous swishing can cause jaw discomfort, and inhaling oil accidentally is a rare but serious risk. In short, oil pulling isn't harmful, but it's no miracle cure. For a truly healthy mouth, focus on thorough daily cleaning and working on improving your nutrition. The mouth is the gateway to your gut so if you take care of it, it will take care of you.”

Personally, I love oil pulling, especially with a fragrant organic oil. I maintain that my teeth and gums look and feel better as a result, but it could just be my brain that’s benefitting from the enjoyment of the ritual and the pleasant somatic feeling of the swish. Some studies show that when we take care of ourselves in ritualistic ways we ascribe ourselves with more self worth.

Whether it’s an example of soothing self care or something that’s actually helping to keep my mouth healthy, oil pulling is something I’ll continue to do once a week as part of my wellness routine.

