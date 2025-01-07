Rucking might be the most practical way to get your fitness fix – simply strap on a weighted vest or backpack then go for a walk. No wonder its popularity has boomed in recent years, with podcasting professor and health czar Andrew Huberman among the most prominent rucking fans.

I’m also a convert, having tried walking 10,000 steps a day with a weighted backpack and been impressed with the results. Despite being low-impact and relatively low-effort when compared to a run or trip to the gym, rucking or weighted walking can enhance heart and lung health, strengthen bones and deliver bonus mental health perks too.

Beginners can sling on any old backpack and lob a load of household items in there to get started. But once you start rucking regularly and lugging larger weights around, you’ll want to invest in some purpose-built gear for a more comfortable walking workout. That’s where I can help.

I’ve tried a selection of the best weighted backpacks and weighted vests for rucking, with options to suit a wide range of budgets and fitness goals. Here are the ones that impressed me the most.

How we tested:

Rucking is the focus of this guide, so I spent plenty of time racking up the miles while wearing each featured product.

I rated each on comfort, performance and capacity, noting any pinch points, added padding or bonus features which made them more impressive. For the weighted backpacks, extra points were on offer for solid functionality – I like adding weight to my everyday bag, turning menial tasks like taking the dog for a walk into a guerilla workout, so it’s handy to have some extra storage options.

I also tested each product’s strength training credentials, wearing it for activities like running, weighted pull-ups and gymnastic rings exercises, as well as a dedicated rucking workouts where the bag or vest is used as a free weight in its own right.

From these tests, I was able to determine the strengths and weaknesses of each bag or vest. Read on for my favourites.

The best weighted vests and weighted backpacks for 2025 are: