10 best sex toys for men in 2025, recommended by experts

Broaden your horizons with these pleasure tech picks and take your experiences to new heights
Sex toys for men may not enjoy the kind of press and popularity as sex toys for women and people with vulvas but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a wide variety of toys out there waiting to be discovered.
Whether you’re looking for something that penetrates, something you can penetrate, something that vibrates, something that grips, or even something that sucks, the world of male pleasure technology has come a long way in the past few years.
As with sex toys for women, pleasure devices offer plenty of benefits for men. Alix Fox, an award-winning sex expert and spokesperson for sexual wellness brand Tenga, says toys can be a way to help you improve your partnered sex life and they can help you to slow down, be more present and experiment with new sensations.
Masturbating using just your hands can lead to so-called ‘death grip’, which reduces sensitivity during penetrative partnered sex. Fox adds: “Toys are also simply fun. They can introduce men to entirely new feelings and experiences.”
Despite this, men are still less likely to own a sex toy than women. Fox points to research from Durex, which found that almost four in five women (77 per cent) who masturbate have used a toy, compared with just one in four men (25 per cent).
If you’re looking to try out a sex toy for the first time, or if you’re an experienced sex toy shopper looking to bulk up your collection, read on for our pick of the best sex toys for men, to help you take your experiences to the next level.
The testing criteria for vibrators is pretty detailed. The toy has to have a decent set of speeds and vibration settings but it also has to have great battery life and it must be made of body-safe materials that are easy to clean and care for.
We also tested for weight, ease of use with regards to button placement, decibels at the highest setting and attachments and special features – such as double motors, different types of vibration and removable and interchangeable parts.
We also compared a host of vibes that seemed just as good as each other on paper, but certain toys took home the gold with useful additions such as travel locks, storage cases and impressive run-time. Read on for our recommendations.
Godemiche is an independent sex toy brand that hand-makes its huge range of silicone toys. The offbeat masturbator slips over the penis to add an extra dimension of sensation during masturbation or partnered play. It’s easy to clean and is reusable, so, you can keep your eco-friendly credentials intact.
There are several inner-textures to choose from, including wavy, bumpy, bubbly, and textures such as the ‘kraken’, which features a mesh-like innertube to create a noisy, suction-like feeling when used with plenty of lube. As all the toys are hand-made, you can customise your inner texture and even pick the colour. If you can’t decide which colour to choose, you can also opt for the ‘surprise me’ option.
All masturbator sleeves are made with stretchy, body-safe silicone, so, they must be used with water-based lubes only, to avoid compromising the surface of the toy.
This vibrating butt plug is the ideal toy for taking your anal exploration to the next level. With a T-shaped flared base for safety and ease of use, it has a 4.5in girth and applies vibration directly to your P-spot, which can result in powerful orgasms.
It comes with a three-speed mini bullet vibrator that can be inserted into the butt plug or removed and used on other erogenous zones, such as your perineum. If your partner has a vulva, the bullet can be used for clitoris stimulation – although, ensure you clean it before switching things up.
Made from soft, body-safe silicone this butt plug is submersible (you can use it in the bath or shower) and easy to clean. The vibrator requires one AAA battery, which is not included with the toy.
This product uses “pleasure air technology”, like that found in a range of clitoris suction toys, to create a suction sensation for the penis. The Arcwave sends waves of suction down the shaft, targeting your most sensitive spot: the frenulum. Plus, the ribbed texture inside the toy adds even more stimulation.
The toy offers 3.5in of penetrable length and weighs 355g, meaning it is on the hefty side. Thanks to its sleek design and charging base that doubles as a dryer, you might not feel the need to hide it away in a drawer.
Hot Octopuss is probably one of the best known brands for male sex toys, and for good reason: its original pulse solo toy was a game changer. The pulse solo interactive uses all the same technology as the original iteration but with added interactive features.
This small but powerful masturbator can be connected to more than 4,000 interactive videos on a variety of platforms (viewed on a phone via Bluetooth capabilities), or to other pulse solo devices, for partnered play.
The technology used is rooted in medical science showing that specific frequencies and amplitude of vibrations can help men with spinal cord injuries orgasm. The pulse solo isn’t a medical device but can be enjoyed by those who struggle to climax for a variety of reasons. It can also be used while flaccid, making it a great option for anyone experiencing erectile dysfunction.
It can also be enjoyed hands-free and has six vibration and pulse modes to choose from. Alternatively, use it with a slick of water-based lube to create a next-level sleeve-style masturbator.
This massage wand is perfectly curved to target your prostate, while the ribbed base means the toy is safe to use (never used an anal toy without a flared base) and doubles as a way to stimulate your perineum, for added sensation.
The bulbous shaft comes with seven vibration settings to choose from, so, you’re bound to find one to suit. When you do, you can save it, using colour-coded LED lights in the remote control, so you won’t have to waste time looking for it again later.
Enjoy this toy hands-free or give the remote control to a partner for a fun power exchange. This toy needs to be used with plenty of water-based lube and is fully submersible – meaning you can use it in the bath, and it’s very easy to clean.
Designed to slip over the penis, ring toys such as the tor 3 are great for using alone or with a partner. The ring gently restricts blood flow to the penis, which can help you stay harder for longer and lead to more fulfilling orgasms when the toy is removed.
This design also vibrates, sending a tingly sensation down your shaft and essentially turning your penis into a vibrator in its own right.
If you’re willing to splash out on state-of-the-art toys, Lelo offers top-of-the-range devices, and the tor 3 is the brand’s latest model. This ring is app controlled, with eight different settings for you and your partner to enjoy.
It’s made from premium grade silicone that feels warm to the touch and is fully flexible, meaning it fits most body sizes. It’s also fully waterproof, making it easy to clean or use in the bath or shower, should the mood take you.
Tenga eggs have developed a bit of a cult following in recent years, and for good reason. They’re relatively affordable, easy to use, and take masturbation to the next level.
The open end of the egg slips over the head of the penis, and then can be pulled down your shaft to add extra sensation. While they may look small, these eggs are super stretchy and fit almost all bodies.
The inside of the eggs come in a variety of textures, from ribbed, dotted and brush-like, among many others. You can choose your favourite or grab a variety pack like this one, to keep things interesting.
The eggs come pre-lubed but we recommended adding a little extra, for more sensation. On the downside, these toys are single-use only, so, once you’ve used them, you’ll have to chuck them away.
These petite vibration anal beads are great for beginners and pros alike. The slim design makes this toy a great choice for people looking to explore anal play for the first time, while the length and added option for vibration means they’ll still provide a thrill for the more experienced.
The small bullet vibrator slips into the flared base, but can also be removed and used separately on other erogenous zones, such as your perineum or a partner’s clitoris. The bullet offers three speeds and four patterns.
These beads are waterproof but you’ll need to use them with plenty of water-based lube for comfortable insertion, so, using them in the bath or shower might be an issue, as water can make lube less slippery and more difficult to use.
While this product’s name sounds like that of a retro flip phone, the Tenga flip zero might just be the toy of the future. Inside the hard outer case of the sleeve are several layers of textures and moving parts, to create a powerful and dynamic sensation.
First are the geared edges that wrap around the base of the shaft, then the cross rampart to stimulate the main part of the penis, and finally the dynamic flip orb and solid end orb, which caress the head of the penis. This toy really hits you from every angle.
The opening creates a one-way seal, which means whatever lube you’re using can’t get out once the penis is inserted, this also ensures there’s no friction and creates an even deeper feeling.
The toy can be flipped open for easy cleaning and the side tubes double as a drying stand. It’s always best to air-dry your toys, to prevent towel fibres sticking to them, so the added stand is a great bonus feature.
This toy is a bit of a Swiss Army knife. With a ton of features and functions, it can be used with a partner or enjoyed solo.
The pincer part can wrap around the shaft of your penis, adding a tingly vibrating feeling, or can be used to stimulate other erogenous zones. The handle also vibrates and can be used for anal play. If your partner has a vulva, the pincers can be used to stimulate the clitoris or the handle can be used for internal vibrations. Overall, the toy has 20 settings, which can be controlled via the buttons on the shaft.
The toy is made from soft, body-safe silicone and is fully waterproof, so you or your partner can use it in the bath or shower. On the downside, it only has a run-time of 50 minutes, and takes up to two hours to recharge.
If you’re looking for something easy to use and low-key, while you ease into the world of men’s pleasure devices, your best bet is going to be the Godemiche offbeat masturbator. It will fit right in to your usual self-care routine, it’s long-lasting and it’s relatively affordable.
If you’re looking for a different sensation, opt for the Arcwave ion. While it’s more of an investment, it’s one of the most exciting male sex toys on the market. Meanwhile, the butt tingler plug from Lovehoney is a great all-round anal toy.
If it’s a toy to use with a partner you’re looking for, the Tor 3 can take things up a notch, however it’s not a sure fit for all bodies, despite having plenty of stretch. For something more pliable that works with all genitals, Sinful’s couple’s vibrator is much more versatile, and it’s great for beginners, too.
