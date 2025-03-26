Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yuki Tsunoda looks set to replace Liam Lawson at the next F1 race in Japan – his home race – in a huge early-season switch at Red Bull.

Lawson, 23, is set to be demoted back down to Racing Bulls after a torrid first two rounds of the season in Australia and China. An announcement is expected later this week.

Yet for Tsunoda, who has been a driver for the junior team since 2021, it is a dream scenario for his home grand prix in Suzuka, as he takes to the cockpit for a front-of-the-pack team for the first time.

The role of Max Verstappen’s teammate has been a poisoned chalice in recent years, but Tsunoda’s form has improved in the last two years and he recently said he “100%” backs himself to perform in the main team if given the opportunity.

But what do the stats say? The Independent takes a look at the numbers behind Tsunoda vs Lawson, in the battle for the Red Bull second seat.

In the past week, there has been a fiery war of words between Tsunoda and Lawson, who have raced each other all the way back to junior formula.

Lawson, 23, has insisted he deserves his big shot, saying last week prior to his performance in China: “If I look back over our career, I was team-mates with him in F3 and I beat him.

“In Euro Formula, I was team-mates with him in New Zealand, and I beat him there. And then in F1 last season, I think honestly, if I look at all the times he got promoted instead of me in those early years, then no.

TSUNODA VS LAWSON - 2023 (race results) Dutch GP - YT: 15th; LL: 13th Italian GP - YT: DNS; LL 11th Singapore GP - YT: Ret; LL: 9th Japan GP - YT: 12th; LL: 11th Qatar GP - YT: 15th; LL: 17th Tsunoda 1-4 Lawson

“He’s had his time. Now it’s my time.”

Tsunoda, however, had other ideas when asked about the prospect of a promotion for his home race.

"Yeah, why not, always,” he said.

“In Japan? Yeah, 100%. I mean, the car is faster."

But what do the stats say between these two, in their head-to-heads at AlphaTauri/RB?

Lawson did finish above Tsunoda as he returned to the grid last year, scoring two points with a ninth-place finish at the US Grand Prix, while Tsunoda finished 14th.

However, Tsunoda finished higher than Lawson in the four remaining races where both drivers took the chequered flag. Both drivers scored points in Brazil, while Tsunoda finished in the top-10 in Las Vegas.

open image in gallery Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson went head-to-head as teammates over 11 races ( Getty Images )

Following his points-scoring finish in Sin City, Tsunoda acknowledged his keenness to step up to the Red Bull seat in 2025.

“What I can control is my performance, which I’m showing this year,” he said.

“I trust myself and show my consistent results as much as possible. Hopefully, they [Red Bull] change their mind. I will do as much as I can, I know what I can do when I step into Red Bull.”

TSUNODA VS LAWSON - 2024 (race results) United States GP - YT: 14th; LL: 9th Mexican GP - YT: Ret; LL: 16th Brazilian GP - YT: 7th; LL: 9th Las Vegas GP - YT: 9th; LL: 16th Qatar GP - YT: 13th; LL: 14th Abu Dhabi GP - YT: 12th; LL: 17th Tsunoda 4-2 Lawson

In 2023, when Lawson filled in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo over five races, the Kiwi actually finished above Tsunoda in all but one grand prix, also claiming points with a memorable ninth place in the humidity of Singapore.

While race results are prone to a whole host of extenuating factors though, a more reliable head-to-head record is usually qualifying results, given the one-lap nature.

Tsunoda out-qualified Lawson 7-2 (including sprints) when the New Zealander returned to the grid last year. In 2023, for the five races Lawson filled in, it was 4-2 in Tsunoda’s favour.

Meanwhile, this year, Lawson in qualifying has been catastrophic.

At the first race in Melbourne, he qualified 18th on the grid and, ultimately, started from the pit-lane on Sunday. Tsunoda, meanwhile, qualified a terrific fifth on the grid.

Then last week in China, Lawson qualified in 20th in both the sprint qualifying and the grand prix qualifying sessions, and his exasperation with the car was clear.

open image in gallery Tsunoda has a superior qualifying head-to-head record against Lawson ( Getty Images )

Yet Tsunoda qualified eighth for the sprint and ninth for the grand prix, recording his only points of the 2025 season so far with a sixth-place finish in the sprint – above the likes of Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris.

In Melbourne, Lawson crashed out while Tsunoda finished just outside the points in 12th. And while Lawson finished above Tsunoda in Shanghai, that was caused by a failed Racing Bulls strategy as well as a damaged front-wing for the Japanese driver.

Overall then, the advantage on the timesheet lies with Tsunoda; perhaps inevitably, given he has raced in 89 F1 races compared to just 13 for his rival.

So while this decision is undoubtedly brutal, many see it as the decision Christian Horner should have made in December, when he decided to drop Sergio Perez.