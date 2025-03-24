Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Lawson insists he deserves a proper shot at Red Bull and sent a strong message to rival Yuki Tsunoda – amid speculation the Kiwi could lose his seat after just two races.

New Zealand racer Lawson has endured a torrid start to the season as Max Verstappen’s teammate: he crashed out in Australia last week before qualifying last on the grid, twice, in China. He finished the grand prix in 12th.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner did not rule out an early-season swap, with Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda impressing for the sister team. The next race is in Japan (4-6 April) and is Tsunoda’s home grand prix.

Yet Lawson, speaking ahead of the race weekend in China, insists his record against Tsunoda in junior formula, as well as his unconventional route to F1, shows he is worthy of his spot at Red Bull.

“If I look back over our career, I was team-mates with him in F3 and I beat him,” Lawson told The Telegraph.

“In Euro Formula I was team-mates with him in New Zealand, and I beat him there. And then in F1 last season, I think honestly, if I look at all the times he got promoted instead of me in those early years, then no.

“He’s had his time. Now it’s my time.”

Lawson raced 11 times for Racing Bulls at the end of the 2023 and 2024 seasons and was a surprise call-up to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

Liam Lawson is under pressure after the first two races of the 2025 season ( Getty Images )

Yet Tsunoda, who qualified ninth on the grid in China but finished outside the points after strategy and reliability issues, insists he would be “100%” ready to take Lawson’s Red Bull seat if called upon for Suzuka.

"Yeah, why not, always,” he said. “In Japan? Yeah, 100%. I mean, the car is faster."

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko also did not rule out a switch, telling Sky Germany: "Formula 1 is a competitive sport and ultimately that's what counts.

"This [Lawson’s performance] is not what we expected, but we will discuss it calmly."