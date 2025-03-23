F1 standings after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s results in China wiped out
Hamilton and Leclerc were both disqualified after the Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix in a disastrous blow for Ferrari in the second race of the 2025 season.
The cars of both drivers failed post-race checks, with Hamilton’s skid block found to be below the minimum thickness, while Leclerc’s car was found to be underweight.
Alpine’s Pierre Gasly has also been disqualified for an underweight car.
It means Hamilton and Leclerc’s points for their sixth and fifth place finish respectively – eight and 10 – are wiped from their championship tally.
But what did the Chinese GP do to the championship standings?
F1 driver standings after Chinese Grand Prix
1. Lando Norris – 44 points
2. Max Verstappen – 36 points
3. George Russell – 35 points
4. Oscar Piastri – 34 points
5. Kimi Antonelli – 22 points
6. Alex Albon – 16 points
7. Esteban Ocon – 10 points
8. Lance Stroll – 10 points
9. Lewis Hamilton – 9 points
10. Charles Leclerc – 8 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points
13. Ollie Bearman – 1 point
14. Carlos Sainz – 1 point
15. Pierre Gasly – 0 points
16. Isack Hadjar – 0 points
17. Jack Doohan – 0 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
19. Yuki Tsunoda – 0 points
20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments