F1 Chinese GP LIVE: Oscar Piastri leads as Lewis Hamilton told to move aside for Charles Leclerc
Follow updates from the Shanghai International Circuit as Piastri leads a McLaren one-two
Oscar Piastri raised the stakes in his championship battle with Lando Norris by securing the first pole position of his career at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Norris won last weekend’s opening round in Australia with Piastri only ninth after he slipped off the road in the rain when narrowly trailing his McLaren team-mate.
But at the second round of the season in Shanghai, Piastri pulled out all the stops to see off George Russell of Mercedes by just 0.082 seconds with Norris having to settle for third, more than a tenth adrift of the Australian.
Max Verstappen took fourth spot, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who landed his first win as a Ferrari driver in the earlier sprint race. Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc starts in sixth. The race on Sunday, round two of the 2025 season, starts at 7am (GMT).
Follow live updates of the Chinese Grand Prix with The Independent
Oscar Piastri has a four-second lead (Lap 26/56)
Piastri will be very satisfied with his work so far - he has a four-second lead to Lando Norris!
George Russell is two seconds further back, while Charles Leclerc is closing in on the Mercedes - 0.8 seconds the gap!
5-10: Hamilton, Verstappen, Stroll, Bearman, Tsunoda, Ocon
Lewis Hamilton... (Lap 24/56)
Hamilton: “Give me some feedback, I need some feedback.”
Engineer: “Turn 13 can improve.”
Hamilton: “Yep, you told me that already.”
Like last week, fascinating communications between Hamilton and Riccardo Adami!
TOP-10 AFTER 23 LAPS
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Lando Norris
3. George Russell
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Max Verstappen
7. Lance Stroll (no stop)
8. Ollie Bearman (no stop)
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Esteban Ocon
Kimi Antonelli has dropped to 11th...
Hamilton and Leclerc swap! (Lap 21/56)
Hamilton: “I’ll decide where we swap.”
And indeed he does - at turn 1!
Leclerc moves up to fourth! So Hamilton listens to his team, swaps the position, but does it on his terms!
Perfect compromise...
Lewis Hamilton resists Ferrari order (Lap 20/56)
Hamilton’s engineer: “We are swapping cars at turn 14.”
Hamilton: “When he’s closer, yes.”
The Ferrari pair in fifth and sixth, but Leclerc has superior speed in the latter position.
Hamilton: “Right now, I’m closing up.”
Piastri retakes lead! (Lap 18/56)
More pace, more power, as Piastri cruises past Albon to retake the lead!
And Norris gets the move done on Russell, steamrolling down the inside at turn 1! Great move!
Norris back to net-second in this race!
Russell overtakes Norris! (Lap 16/56)
Norris pits but comes out just behind Russell, who is now net second in the race!
Alex Albon - yet to pit - is now the race leader!
Piastri is second, 1.6 seconds behind Albon.
Leclerc, incidentally, did not change his front wing in his pit stop!
Oscar Piastri pits! (Lap 15/56)
A slow stop for Piastri - 3.6 seconds - and Lando Norris takes over the lead, with Russell also pitting!
How long will Lando leave it to pit?!
George Russell:
“I think it’s going to be one-stop, front left clearing up.”
Interesting! Russell likes going long... we saw that in Belgium last year!
Yet he’s still coming into the pits...
Hamilton and Verstappen pit (Lap 14/56)
Hamilton’s stop: 2.4 seconds.
Verstappen’s stop: 2.2 seconds.
Hamilton comes out in 10th, with Verstappen in 12th. Frontrunners diving into the pits now... let’s see how this works out!
