Liam Lawson painfully honest after torrid start to Red Bull F1 career: ‘It’s just not good enough’
The Kiwi driver qualified dead last for the second qualifying session running in China
Liam Lawson did not make any excuses as he reflected on a torrid start to his Red Bull F1 career at the Chinese Grand Prix.
The Kiwi driver, promoted to be Max Verstappen’s teammate this year as he replaced Sergio Perez, crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in wet conditions last week
Yet this weekend in Shanghai has been even worse, so far. Lawson qualified dead last for the sprint race on Saturday – though moved up to finish 14th – but did not improve his one-lap pace in grand prix qualifying, finishing last once more.
“It’s really tough honestly, the window is really small,” said a downbeat Lawson afterwards.
“It’s not an excuse, I’ve got to get a handle on it. It was a messy session, it’s still not good enough.
“To be having those issues, we should be fast enough on our first lap. I need to get on top of it.”
Asked what he needs, Lawson replied: “It’s just time. Unfortunately, I don’t really have time, it’s just one of those things.
“To drive a Formula 1 car, it takes 100% confidence. The window is so small and I just seem to miss it, need to get a handle of it.
“It’s just not good enough.”
Lawson will be feeling the pressure, particularly given the impressive showing from Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar for the sister team, Racing Bulls.
Oscar Piastri claimed his first pole position for a grand prix for McLaren, with George Russell in second and Lando Norris third.
Lawson’s teammate Verstappen will start Sunday’s grand prix in fourth on the grid.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments