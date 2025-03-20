F1 Chinese GP LIVE: Sprint qualifying start time and schedule as Lando Norris eyeing pole
Follow latest updates from the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the first sprint race of the season
The second race of the 2025 F1 season takes place in Shanghai with the Chinese Grand Prix - and the first sprint weekend of the new campaign.
Lando Norris won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for McLaren after surviving a slide off track in the rain and a late challenge from second-place Max Verstappen. George Russell was third for Mercedes.
Norris' teammate and potential title rival Oscar Piastri span off the road and recovered to finish ninth after a late overtake on Lewis Hamilton, who was 10th in a frustrating debut for Ferrari.
Verstappen took a commanding win in Shanghai last season ahead of Norris, but teams and drivers have little recent experience of a track which didn't host F1 from 2020-2023 during the Covid pandemic. Saturday's sprint race is the first of six this season.
Follow live updates of the Chinese Grand Prix with The Independent
What are the start times in China?
All times GMT
Friday 21 March
- Free practice 1: 3:30am
- Sprint qualifying: 7:30am
Saturday 22 March
- Sprint race: 3am
- Qualifying: 7am
Sunday 23 March
- Race: 7am
SPRINT WEEKEND FORMAT
Friday: Free Practice 1; sprint qualifying (for Saturday’s sprint race)
Saturday: Sprint race (Top-eight receive points, finish order has no impact on grand prix grid); Grand Prix qualifying
Sunday: Grand Prix
How many points are on offer in the sprint race?
P1 - Eight points
P2 - Seven points
P3 - Six points
P4 - Five points
P5 - four points
P6 - three points
P7 - two points
P8 - one point
George Russell on McLaren's car this year:
Russell said of McLaren before this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix: "Their car should win every race but I don't think they will win every race this year. Let's see.
"The gap they have this year on everybody is bigger than Red Bull has ever had.
“But when Max was in that [2023] car he was pretty reliable every single lap he did, every single run in Q3, throughout qualifying, never really a question."
Rock-and-roll Eddie Jordan gave Schumacher his debut – and his flamboyance captivated F1’s paddock
An old-school Irishman of quick wit and vibrancy, Eddie Jordan was a Formula One figure whose influence touched every corner of motorsport’s most-famed paddock throughout a career in the sport lasting over 30 years.
From a promising race driver and savvy team owner to a captivating broadcaster and erudite manager, Jordan’s sad passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, after a year-long battle with cancer, has sent shockwaves through a sport now in its pomp.
Full tribute below:
Rock-and-roll Eddie Jordan had an Irish flamboyance which captivated F1’s paddock
Chinese Grand Prix!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix and round two of the 2025 F1 season!
But what will happen in Shanghai this weekend? It is also the first sprint weekend of the new campaign!
