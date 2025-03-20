Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

F1 Chinese GP LIVE: Sprint qualifying start time and schedule as Lando Norris eyeing pole

Follow latest updates from the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the first sprint race of the season

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Thursday 20 March 2025 17:11 EDT
Lewis Hamilton reacts to disappointing Ferrari F1 debut

The second race of the 2025 F1 season takes place in Shanghai with the Chinese Grand Prix - and the first sprint weekend of the new campaign.

Lando Norris won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for McLaren after surviving a slide off track in the rain and a late challenge from second-place Max Verstappen. George Russell was third for Mercedes.

Norris' teammate and potential title rival Oscar Piastri span off the road and recovered to finish ninth after a late overtake on Lewis Hamilton, who was 10th in a frustrating debut for Ferrari.

Verstappen took a commanding win in Shanghai last season ahead of Norris, but teams and drivers have little recent experience of a track which didn't host F1 from 2020-2023 during the Covid pandemic. Saturday's sprint race is the first of six this season.

Follow live updates of the Chinese Grand Prix with The Independent

What are the start times in China?

All times GMT

Friday 21 March

  • Free practice 1: 3:30am
  • Sprint qualifying: 7:30am

Saturday 22 March

  • Sprint race: 3am
  • Qualifying: 7am

Sunday 23 March

  • Race: 7am

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson20 March 2025 20:40
SPRINT WEEKEND FORMAT

Friday: Free Practice 1; sprint qualifying (for Saturday’s sprint race)

Saturday: Sprint race (Top-eight receive points, finish order has no impact on grand prix grid); Grand Prix qualifying

Sunday: Grand Prix

How many points are on offer in the sprint race?

P1 - Eight points

P2 - Seven points

P3 - Six points

P4 - Five points

P5 - four points

P6 - three points

P7 - two points

P8 - one point

20 March 2025 21:10

George Russell on McLaren's car this year:

Russell said of McLaren before this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix: "Their car should win every race but I don't think they will win every race this year. Let's see.

"The gap they have this year on everybody is bigger than Red Bull has ever had.

“But when Max was in that [2023] car he was pretty reliable every single lap he did, every single run in Q3, throughout qualifying, never really a question."

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson20 March 2025 21:30

Rock-and-roll Eddie Jordan gave Schumacher his debut – and his flamboyance captivated F1’s paddock

An old-school Irishman of quick wit and vibrancy, Eddie Jordan was a Formula One figure whose influence touched every corner of motorsport’s most-famed paddock throughout a career in the sport lasting over 30 years.

From a promising race driver and savvy team owner to a captivating broadcaster and erudite manager, Jordan’s sad passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, after a year-long battle with cancer, has sent shockwaves through a sport now in its pomp.

Full tribute below:

Rock-and-roll Eddie Jordan had an Irish flamboyance which captivated F1’s paddock

Tribute: Popular former F1 team owner Jordan has passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer
Kieran Jackson20 March 2025 20:45

Chinese Grand Prix!

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix and round two of the 2025 F1 season!

Lando Norris won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for McLaren after surviving a slide off track in the rain and a late challenge from second-place Max Verstappen. George Russell was third for Mercedes.

Norris' teammate and potential title rival Oscar Piastri span off the road and recovered to finish ninth after a late overtake on Lewis Hamilton, who was 10th in a frustrating debut for Ferrari.

But what will happen in Shanghai this weekend? It is also the first sprint weekend of the new campaign!

(PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson20 March 2025 20:39

