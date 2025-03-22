Jump to content
Lewis Hamilton claims historic first F1 win for Ferrari in Chinese GP sprint race

The 40-year-old won for the first time in over six months as he held off Max Verstappen’s charge

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 22 March 2025 00:02 EDT
Lewis Hamilton reacts to shock first pole for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton claimed a historic first F1 win for Ferrari as he was victorious in the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 40-year-old, who moved to Ferrari amid much fanfare from Mercedes in the off-season, secured a “gobsmacking” pole position with a brilliant lap on Friday.

On Saturday, Hamilton did well to retain the lead from lights out in the 19-lap race and he held off Max Verstappen’s challenge midway through the race superbly.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first F1 win for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton claimed his first F1 win for Ferrari (Getty Images)

Hamilton then took the chequered flag by over seven seconds to score eight points in the world championship, and his confidence will be high ahead of grand prix qualifying later on Saturday.

“I woke up feeling great today. We have this amazing crowd... the race was difficult, a lot of people underestimated the steep climb it is to come to a new team,” he said.

“The amount of critics, yapping on the way, maybe because they’ve not had the experience. Great to come here and feel more comfortable in the car, we’ve been really on it. We’ve fine-tuned the car and it felt great today.

“I don’t feel the pressure. I know the tifosi wants to win, know it means everything to them. I said the other day, ‘Rome wasn’t built in one day.’ One step at a time. Be diligent and stay calm.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint, right!”

It is also Ferrari’s first-ever sprint race victory, in a format introduced back in 2021, as well as Hamilton’s first sprint victory.

Hamilton held off a challenge from Max Verstappen
Hamilton held off a challenge from Max Verstappen (Getty Images)
Hamilton celebrates his win with his Ferrari team
Hamilton celebrates his win with his Ferrari team (Getty Images)

It is also Hamilton’s first win in any format since the 2024 Belgian GP last July.

Oscar Piastri finished second for McLaren, after a late overtake on Verstappen, who finished third.

Championship leader Lando Norris finished eighth, taking home just one point.

Qualifying takes place at 7am (GMT) on Saturday morning.

