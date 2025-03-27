F1 news LIVE: Red Bull drop Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda in audacious swap before Japan Grand Prix

Red Bull's Liam Lawson reacts after dismal Chinese GP weekend

Liam Lawson has been brutally dropped by Red Bull after just two races of the 2025 F1 season – with Yuki Tsunoda replacing the New Zealander to land a debut for the team at his home race in Japan next week.

Lawson has endured a torrid opening two races as Max Verstappen’s teammate: he crashed out of the season-opening Australian GP and qualified last on the grid, twice, in China. He finished the grand prix in 12th, after three post-race disqualifications.

The writing looked somewhat on the wall on Sunday night when Red Bull team principal Christian Horner refused to rule out an early-season swap, with Racing Bulls driver Tsunoda the obvious candidate to step up.

And now Tsunoda, 24, will indeed swap spots with Lawson for the grand prix in Suzuka next week.

