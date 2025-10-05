McLaren seal F1 constructors’ championship with podium in Singapore
McLaren have claimed their second-straight constructors’ title with six races left this season
McLaren have sealed this season’s F1 constructors’ title with Lando Norris’s podium in Singapore.
The papaya, who won their first teams’ title in 26 years last season at the final race in Abu Dhabi, have been the dominant team in 2025 and have won the constructors’ trophy with six races left.
A podium from either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri would seal the crown in Singapore on Sunday, with the Brit finishing third and the Australian in fourth.
Tensions were high, however, with Piastri angry at Norris’ first-lap overtake, with the Australian insisting it “wasn’t fair.”
The gap between the two drivers is now 22 points in the drivers’ championship, with McLaren CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella keen to keep team orders at a minimum in the closing stages of the season.
More to follow...
