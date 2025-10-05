Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

McLaren seal F1 constructors’ championship with podium in Singapore

McLaren have claimed their second-straight constructors’ title with six races left this season

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 05 October 2025 09:41 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Zak Brown doesn't expect Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to properly fall out in their battle for the F1 title

McLaren have sealed this season’s F1 constructors’ title with Lando Norris’s podium in Singapore.

The papaya, who won their first teams’ title in 26 years last season at the final race in Abu Dhabi, have been the dominant team in 2025 and have won the constructors’ trophy with six races left.

A podium from either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri would seal the crown in Singapore on Sunday, with the Brit finishing third and the Australian in fourth.

Tensions were high, however, with Piastri angry at Norris’ first-lap overtake, with the Australian insisting it “wasn’t fair.”

The gap between the two drivers is now 22 points in the drivers’ championship, with McLaren CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella keen to keep team orders at a minimum in the closing stages of the season.

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in