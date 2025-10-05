F1 Singapore GP LIVE: Race updates and times with Russell on pole position
Follow live F1 updates from the Marina Bay Street Circuit with Russell on pole and Norris in fifth
George Russell kept Max Verstappen at bay to land an impressive pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix.
In his rejuvenated Mercedes machinery, Russell danced his way to top spot to see off Verstappen by 0.182 seconds at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Verstappen was unable to live with Russell, but he delivered a world title statement of intent by out-qualifying championship leader Oscar Piastri and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. Piastri will line up from third, two places clear of a disappointed Norris, who faces losing further ground to the Australian.
Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli splits the McLaren drivers and will start from fourth, nearly four tenths slower than the pole-sitter. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.
What time is the Singapore Grand Prix?
Time BST
Sunday 5 October
- Race: 1pm
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff:
“It’s clearly slicks on start-finish but out on the track, it’s not so clear.
“It’s always good to start first, you have Max in P2, if you can maintain the position at the start, it can be a good one.”
Alex Albon, who starts in the pit-lane:
“It feels a bit dry here, but I’m hoping the weather creates some chaos. Sector three is really wet.”
Comedian Jack Whitehall on the grid:
“Can’t get rid of me now. First ever night race and first time to Singapore, it’s amazing - so hot as well. I want to get a cooling vest!”
McLaren CEO Zak Brown:
“George put in two good laps, they seem very quick, Max is there or thereabouts but we have good race-pace - I’m optimistic.
On constructors’ championship: “That’s goal No 1, hopefully we can get two cars on the podium:
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, on the Singapore grid:
“Sector two is quite wet, sector one and three is dry side, it won’t be easy. It’s an opportunity.”
Singapore national anthem on the grid:
Performed by Singapore Airlines crew and the Voices of Singapore at the front of the grid.
Ollie Bearman, who starts P9:
“It feels dry but sector two still a bit of standing water. I think the inter will be faster for one lap, there’ll still be another half-an-hour until the race.”
Lando Norris, ahead of the race:
On issues with car: “Not enough downforce, not the best day yesterday but it’s a long race.
“It’s always a challenge to race here, we need to overtake - it’s always tricky but we’ll give it our best shot.”
How can McLaren win the F1 constructors’ championship in Singapore?
Ahead of round 18 this weekend in Singapore, there are 346 points left to play for. McLaren’s lead currently stands at 333 points over Mercedes.
Therefore, McLaren will seal the title this weekend if they simply score 13 points. Thus, a podium for either Norris or Piastri will be enough.
Ferrari can also catch McLaren statistically, so McLaren will become champions if the papaya:
- Not outscored by Mercedes by 31 points or more
- Not outscored by Ferrari by 35 points or more
