Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

F1 Singapore GP LIVE: Race updates and times with Russell on pole position

Follow live F1 updates from the Marina Bay Street Circuit with Russell on pole and Norris in fifth

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 05 October 2025 07:55 EDT
Comments
Lando Norris says he received apologies from McLaren bosses

George Russell kept Max Verstappen at bay to land an impressive pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix.

In his rejuvenated Mercedes machinery, Russell danced his way to top spot to see off Verstappen by 0.182 seconds at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

READ: Singapore tends to produce chaos – Max Verstappen knows that better than most

Verstappen was unable to live with Russell, but he delivered a world title statement of intent by out-qualifying championship leader Oscar Piastri and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. Piastri will line up from third, two places clear of a disappointed Norris, who faces losing further ground to the Australian.

Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli splits the McLaren drivers and will start from fourth, nearly four tenths slower than the pole-sitter. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.

Recommended
Pinned

What time is the Singapore Grand Prix?

Time BST

Sunday 5 October

  • Race: 1pm
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson4 October 2025 16:30

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff:

“It’s clearly slicks on start-finish but out on the track, it’s not so clear.

“It’s always good to start first, you have Max in P2, if you can maintain the position at the start, it can be a good one.”

(PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson5 October 2025 12:55

Alex Albon, who starts in the pit-lane:

“It feels a bit dry here, but I’m hoping the weather creates some chaos. Sector three is really wet.”

Kieran Jackson5 October 2025 12:52

Comedian Jack Whitehall on the grid:

“Can’t get rid of me now. First ever night race and first time to Singapore, it’s amazing - so hot as well. I want to get a cooling vest!”

Kieran Jackson5 October 2025 12:51

McLaren CEO Zak Brown:

“George put in two good laps, they seem very quick, Max is there or thereabouts but we have good race-pace - I’m optimistic.

On constructors’ championship: “That’s goal No 1, hopefully we can get two cars on the podium:

Kieran Jackson5 October 2025 12:50

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, on the Singapore grid:

“Sector two is quite wet, sector one and three is dry side, it won’t be easy. It’s an opportunity.”

Kieran Jackson5 October 2025 12:48

Singapore national anthem on the grid:

Performed by Singapore Airlines crew and the Voices of Singapore at the front of the grid.

Kieran Jackson5 October 2025 12:45

Ollie Bearman, who starts P9:

“It feels dry but sector two still a bit of standing water. I think the inter will be faster for one lap, there’ll still be another half-an-hour until the race.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson5 October 2025 12:41

Lando Norris, ahead of the race:

On issues with car: “Not enough downforce, not the best day yesterday but it’s a long race.

“It’s always a challenge to race here, we need to overtake - it’s always tricky but we’ll give it our best shot.”

Kieran Jackson5 October 2025 12:38

How can McLaren win the F1 constructors’ championship in Singapore?

Ahead of round 18 this weekend in Singapore, there are 346 points left to play for. McLaren’s lead currently stands at 333 points over Mercedes.

Therefore, McLaren will seal the title this weekend if they simply score 13 points. Thus, a podium for either Norris or Piastri will be enough.

Ferrari can also catch McLaren statistically, so McLaren will become champions if the papaya:

  • Not outscored by Mercedes by 31 points or more
  • Not outscored by Ferrari by 35 points or more
Norris and Piastri have maintained a civil relationship throughout their title fight (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Norris and Piastri have maintained a civil relationship throughout their title fight (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson5 October 2025 12:35

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in