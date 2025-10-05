F1 standings after Singapore GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri
Piastri fumed with Norris after a first-lap collision at the Marina Bay Street Circuit
Oscar Piastri blasted Lando Norris’ driving and then accused McLaren of being “unfair” as the world championship rivals collided on the opening lap of a Singapore Grand Prix won by George Russell.
The title tension between team-mates Norris and Piastri has bubbled along all season without ever boiling over, but that all changed on the first lap when they banged wheels at the third corner.
Norris, who started two places behind Piastri in fifth, cleared his title rival with an aggressive move that was noted by the stewards but not investigated.Much to Piastri’s fury, McLaren then elected against swapping their drivers with Norris crossing the line in third place, one position ahead of Piastri.
Max Verstappen held off Norris in the closing stages to finish runner-up to keep his outside chances of a fifth-consecutive title alive.
Here’s how the standings look after the Singapore GP
F1 driver standings after Singapore GP
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 336 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 314 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 273 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 237 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 173 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 127 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 88 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 34 points
12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 32 points
13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points
15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 20 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points
19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 18 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after Singapore GP
1. McLaren - 650 points
2. Mercedes - 325 points
3. Ferrari - 300 points
4. Red Bull - 290 points
5. Williams - 102 points
6. Racing Bulls - 72 points
7. Aston Martin - 66 points
8. Sauber - 55 points
9. Haas - 46 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
