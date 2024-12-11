Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Max Verstappen has defended Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez after what he described as “very harsh” criticism of the Mexican driver.

The Dutchman, who claimed his fourth successive world championship in 2024, finished 285 points ahead of Perez in the driver standings.

A torrid run of results for Perez has resulted in speculation about his future, with Red Bull expecting to make a decision this week about whether Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson will replace the 34-year-old for 2025.

Yet Verstappen, who has been teammates with Perez since 2021, had sympathy for the man alongside him in the garage, admitting that the RB20 car was “difficult to drive” at some stages throughout the season.

“I work with him every weekend, week in, week out,” Verstappen said, at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. “I find people have been very harsh on him.

“Of course, some weekends maybe could have been better, but sometimes people have been very harsh on him because he’s not an idiot.

“He’s always been regarded as a great driver and it’s been tough, but it’s been tough for everyone in the team because sometimes it was just very difficult to drive.

“I always worked really well with Checo. He’s a great guy, honestly. It’s very rare that you have a team-mate like him who has always been very good and just a nice guy to us.”

Max Verstappen has defended Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez ( Getty Images )

Perez, however, has remained steadfast in his belief that he will be racing in F1 again next year.

“I just know I’ve got a contract to race this year, unless something changes in the coming days, that’s going to be the situation next year,” he said.

“I’ve got a contract which I signed earlier in the year to race for the team for the next two years. So we’ll see what happens and how the conversation goes in the coming days.”

After four podiums in his first five races, Perez failed to finish above sixth place after race six in Miami.

His poor form meant Red Bull did not defend their constructors’ title, with McLaren and Ferrari both finishing ahead of Christian Horner’s team