Lewis Hamilton has begun his Mercedes farewell tour this week in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur as he says goodbye to the team’s sponsors and personnel.

The seven-time F1 world champion leaves the Silver Arrows – where he won six of his seven titles – at the end of the month, officially, before joining Ferrari in 2025.

It brings to an end a 12-year partnership and Hamilton will visit Stuttgart, Brixworth and Brackley this week to make various appearances.

But the 39-year-old started at the Petronas Towers on Tuesday, flying straight from Sunday’s season finale in Abu Dhabi where he finished fourth.

Hamilton’s final commitments this month to Mercedes and their sponsors means he couldn’t take part in Tuesday’s post-season test for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking in front of 3,000 fans in an exhibition hall at the Petronas Towers, Hamilton said of the team’s partnership with their leading sponsor: “To come here for the last time as a Mercedes driver has brought up a lot of emotions.

“It is obviously sad in one respect but also beautiful to be able to celebrate everything we’ve done together with our Petronas colleagues and the Malaysian fans.

“It is always so humbling to come here and see the support. It has grown over time and I’ve been thrilled to help with some of the amazing work Petronas has done in the community; we’ve planted mangroves, supported the growth of their university, inspired kids into STEAM subjects and so much more.

“To be part of a partnership between our team and Petronas that has been so successful, one of the greatest in the history of the sport, is something I am so proud of.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton at Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur ( Mercedes F1 Team )

open image in gallery Hamilton spoke to an audience of fans in the Malaysian capital ( Mercedes F1 Team )

“We’ve achieved so much more than we ever thought were possible. These 12 years are something I will never forget, and, through the highs and the lows, it is always felt that we are a family.

“I want to say a big thank you to Petronas for everything we have done together, their incredible products that have helped us to victory on track, and all the amazing people I’ve got to work with. I will miss you all."

Hamilton will meet with the Mercedes board in Stuttgart on Wednesday, before visiting staff at the team’s engine plant in Brixworth and the team’s factory on Friday and Saturday respectively. He will also attend the team’s Christmas Party on Saturday.

Hamilton is likely to make his debut in Ferrari colours with a TPC (Testing of Previous Car) day in January or February at the Fiorano Circuit near Ferrari’s HQ in Maranello.