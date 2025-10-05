Martin Brundle mistakes Lewis Capaldi for his brother in hilarious F1 grid moment
The Sky Sports F1 broadcaster concluded his pre-race grid segment in comical circumstances
Martin Brundle mistook Lewis Capaldi for the singer’s brother in a hilarious conclusion to his F1 grid walk in Singapore.
Sky Sports F1 broadcaster Brundle, known for his amusing encounters with celebrities on the grid, spoke to the likes of comedian Jack Whitehall and Haas driver Ollie Bearman on the grid on Sunday.
Yet right at the end, Brundle thought he had spotted Scottish singer Capaldi, only for his brother to reply: “Martin, I’m his brother!”
Both brothers then appeared side-by-side as the trio laughed about the mistake, with Capaldi telling Brundle: “Very nice to meet you, big fan... I’m here to support McLaren.”
Brundle then unintentionally shunned Capaldi’s offer of a handshake, with the singer laughing to the camera as he shook his own hand.
Brundle, a former F1 driver himself, is known for his sometimes awkward encounters with drivers and celebrities on the grid before races.
Brundle, who was shunned by Usher in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, had a run-in with Kylian Mbappe’s bodyguard last year in Monaco, saying “I’m in charge here”, when trying to conduct an interview with the France and Real Madrid star.
In Brazil in November 2023, Brundle bumped into American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and an odd interview occurred, in which the American rapper fiddled with Brundle’s poppy, asked him to play the air guitar and put his thumb down to the camera at the end.
Brundle also briefly encountered Shaquille O’Neal in Las Vegas in 2023, with the NBA legend simply saying “Lewis Hamilton baby”.
Brundle also endured hilarious encounters with DJ Khaled and Pharrell Williams in Miami in 2022, as well as a slightly frosty exchange with Cara Delevingne at Silverstone two years ago, in which the model refused to talk to the broadcaster.
George Russell won the 62-lap grand prix, with Max Verstappen in second and Lando Norris completing the podium. Championship leader Oscar Piastri finished fourth and was unhappy after Norris’s first-lap overtake.
