Oscar Piastri labelled Lando Norris’s aggressive overtake as “unfair” after McLaren opted not to intervene in the intra-team squabble in Singapore on Sunday.

On the day McLaren sealed the 2025 F1 constructors’ trophy, their two drivers jousting for the drivers’ championship clashed on the opening lap of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris, starting in fifth, aggressively moved around the inside of turn three and overtook Piastri for third place, though he did make contact with his team-mate after tagging the back of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in second.

Piastri was upset with the manoeuvre, in contrary of the team’s “papaya rules” orders, which lets the drivers race but without risk of collision.

“That wasn’t very team like, but sure,” he said over team radio. “So we are cool with Lando just barging me out of the way?”

Piastri was informed by race engineer Tom Stallard that McLaren were looking into it. The stewards were also busy noting the collision but elected against any action.

Stallard was back on the intercom: “As a team we can see that Lando has to avoid Verstappen, so we won’t take any action during the race. We can review further afterwards.”

Piastri was not impressed, adding: “Mate, that is not fair. I’m sorry, that is not fair.”

Stallard replied: “Oscar, we will have the opportunity to review together afterwards. Focus on this race, mate. We can still get a good result here.”

open image in gallery Oscar Piastri was not happy with Lando Norris or McLaren in Singapore ( Getty Images )

Piastri bit back: “Yeah, but if he (Norris) has to avoid another car by crashing into his team-mate, then that is a pretty **** job of avoiding.”

Piastri ended up finishing fourth, a spot behind Norris in third, with George Russell triumphant under the lights. Piastri’s lead in the world championship is now 22 points with six rounds to go.

“Obviously a difficult race, difficult first lap,” a more measured Piastri told Sky Sports F1 after the 62-lap grand prix.

“I’ve not seen the replay, I know how it felt in the car. It’s a great night for the whole team, tonight is a culmination of a lot of hard work over a lot of years.”

open image in gallery The two title rivals clashed on lap one ( Getty Images )

Asked if Norris and Piastri continue to race cleanly, the Australian replied: “Yes, I think we do. I don’t think there was any intention of contact but there was. Again I need to look at the replay.

“I don’t know, I’ve not seen the incident from the tv cameras, I need to see it first.”

Norris, asked about his lap one contact with Piastri, told Sky Sports: “It’s racing. I put it on the inside. Nothing more than good racing.”

The next race is the United States Grand Prix on 17-19 October.

Additional reporting by PA