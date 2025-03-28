Red Bull adviser reveals Max Verstappen’s view on Liam Lawson axing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior Red Bull advisor has explained that Liam Lawson’s axing came out of a desire to better support Max Verstappen in his chase for a fifth consecutive world title.

Lawson was brutally replaced just two races into the new Formula 1 season, with the New Zealander swapping seats with Yuki Tsunoda after failing to score a point in Australia and China.

The 23-year-old had struggled to get to grips with a car proving problematic for the team, with Verstappen expressing his own concerns despite recording second and fourth-placed finishes.

A controversial switch of drivers has attracted significant criticism given the early stage of the season, while the Dutchman raised eyebrows with his social media activity after liking a post appearing to question the move.

Veteran advisor Helmut Marko admitted that Verstappen was not necessarily best pleased with the decision, though hopes that he will see that it was made with his world championship pursuit in mind.

"We know Max is not happy,” Marko said to De Telegraaf. “But we need two cars at the front. Not only for the constructors' championship, but also to help Max to his fifth world title. Then you can achieve more strategically in races.

"We can use Yuki's experience and form now. That counts. At the end of the day, that is to the advantage of the team. And that also means to the advantage of Max."

Lawson was promoted from Racing Bulls, ahead of Tsunoda, to replace Sergio Perez for the 2025 season after just 11 races in Formula One.

open image in gallery Liam Lawson has been replaced just two races into the F1 season ( Getty Images )

But he crashed out on his Red Bull debut in Melbourne before qualifying last for both the sprint and the main event in China – going on to finish 12th in the race.

The New Zealander has been sent back to Racing Bulls and Tsunoda – who has been at the junior team since 2021 – will step up to partner world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull ahead of his home race in Japan on 6 April.

Marko, 81, admits the Red Bull car is "difficult to drive" but says Lawson's confidence was beyond repair.

"His performance was unfortunately not good enough and that comes from self-confidence," Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"We were worried that his self-confidence is so damaged that he could not bring his normal performance. We have to have two drivers for the constructors championship and also to support Max.

"Yuki has until the end of the season because we believe he can do the job."

Marko believes Lawson can "recover and start again" at Racing Bulls, pointing out that established F1 drivers such as Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon have rebuilt their careers after the same demotion.

But the Austrian concedes that Red have made errors in their decision-making, adding: "Yes I would say we made a mistake."

Additional reporting by PA