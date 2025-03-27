Max Verstappen reacts to Red Bull axing Liam Lawson with telling Instagram like

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen has pointedly liked an Instagram post suggesting Liam Lawson’s axing is “closer to bullying” and a “panic move” after Red Bull made a shock early-season driver switch.

New Zealand racer Lawson has been dropped to junior team Racing Bulls after a torrid first two races of the season in Australia and China, with Yuki Tsunoda promoted for his home race in Japan next week.

Yet Verstappen, who admitted the 2025 Red Bull car was difficult to drive in Shanghai, is said to be unhappy with Red Bull’s decision and his activity on social media backs that view up.

Max Verstappen now has a new teammate after Liam Lawson was dropped by Red Bull ( Getty Images )

On Thursday morning, Verstappen liked an Instagram post from former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, who was commenting on Lawson’s demotion. Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly, dropped by Red Bull in 2019, also liked the post.

Van der Garde wrote: “I’m getting a bit tired of all the comments that F1 is the toughest sport in terms of performances and when you underdeliver you’ve gotta (sic) face the consequences… in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements.

“They made a decision - fully aware - gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit. Don’t forget the dedication, hard work and success Liam has put in his career so far to achieve the level where he is now.

“I remember my own blood, sweat and tears - and that was to reach F1. Let alone driving for an absolute top team. Yes, he underperformed the first two races - but if anyone’s aware of that it’s himself.

“Perhaps he has suggested this himself, but if not I wish Liam all the strength and courage to get to the grid in Japan. Trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong.”

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insists Red Bull had a “duty of care” to take Lawson out of the Red Bull seat after a confidence-sapping few weeks.

“It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch,” Horner said, in a statement.

“We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the Team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a Team he knows very well.”

Tsunoda, who has been a driver at the junior team since 2021, will make his Red Bull debut at the Japanese Grand Prix (4-6 April) next week.