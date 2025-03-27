‘Arrogant’ Liam Lawson slammed by former F1 champion after Red Bull axe
Lawson has been dropped after just two races with Yuki Tsunoda promoted for the Japan GP
Jacques Villeneuve believes Liam Lawson has paid the price for being “very arrogant” after the New Zealander was dropped by Red Bull following just two races.
Lawson, 23, endured a torrid first two races this season, crashing out in Australia and qualifying last on the grid, twice, in China. The Kiwi acknowledged he did “not have time” on his side as he looked to turn around his form.
Yet Red Bull have acted swiftly, dropping Lawson to junior team Racing Bulls and promoting Yuki Tsunoda ahead of his home race in Japan next week.
Speaking after news of the shock early-season driver swap, 1997 F1 world champion Villeneuve said: “You have to bear in mind that he [Lawson] came into F1 very arrogant.
“He came into F1 last year saying how amazing he would be and he had an attitude. When the results don’t come, it makes everybody react even stronger.
“It's actually the worst result ever in a Red Bull car. So, he's paying his own price there. He set himself up in a way.”
However, Villeneuve did say he thought Red Bull would at least give Lawson the next four races – in Japan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Miami – to prove his worth.
“When you start with Red Bull you have to be on it right away,” Villeneuve added, in conversation with NZCasino. “And that's the price to pay for being put in the best team.
“You want to take that risk? Good. But then the opposite side is you'll pay a dear price if it doesn't work out.
“That's just the way it is, and that’s OK. That's how it should be. I thought they might give him another three races when they come back to Europe so they could then make a considered decision.”
Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut at Suzuka next week (4-6 April) as he teams up with four-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments