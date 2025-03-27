‘Arrogant’ Liam Lawson slammed by former F1 champion after Red Bull axe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacques Villeneuve believes Liam Lawson has paid the price for being “very arrogant” after the New Zealander was dropped by Red Bull following just two races.

Lawson, 23, endured a torrid first two races this season, crashing out in Australia and qualifying last on the grid, twice, in China. The Kiwi acknowledged he did “not have time” on his side as he looked to turn around his form.

Yet Red Bull have acted swiftly, dropping Lawson to junior team Racing Bulls and promoting Yuki Tsunoda ahead of his home race in Japan next week.

Speaking after news of the shock early-season driver swap, 1997 F1 world champion Villeneuve said: “You have to bear in mind that he [Lawson] came into F1 very arrogant.

“He came into F1 last year saying how amazing he would be and he had an attitude. When the results don’t come, it makes everybody react even stronger.

“It's actually the worst result ever in a Red Bull car. So, he's paying his own price there. He set himself up in a way.”

However, Villeneuve did say he thought Red Bull would at least give Lawson the next four races – in Japan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Miami – to prove his worth.

open image in gallery Liam Lawson has been dropped by Red Bull ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Jacques Villeneuve says Lawson was ‘very arrogant’ as he took up his spot in F1 ( Getty Images )

“When you start with Red Bull you have to be on it right away,” Villeneuve added, in conversation with NZCasino. “And that's the price to pay for being put in the best team.

“You want to take that risk? Good. But then the opposite side is you'll pay a dear price if it doesn't work out.

“That's just the way it is, and that’s OK. That's how it should be. I thought they might give him another three races when they come back to Europe so they could then make a considered decision.”

Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut at Suzuka next week (4-6 April) as he teams up with four-time world champion Max Verstappen.