Liam Lawson reacts to brutal axing by Red Bull just two races into F1 season

Liam Lawson has admitted that his axing by Red Bull is “tough” to deal with after losing his “dream” job.

Lawson was ruthlessly replaced by the team just two races into the Formula 1 season having taken over a full-time seat for the first time at the start of 2025.

The New Zealander was demoted in favour of Yuki Tsunoda having failed to score points in either of the first two stops on the calendar, crashing out from the Australian Grand Prix and finishing 14th and 12th in the sprint and main races in China last weekend.

Lawson moves back to Racing Bulls, where he appeared at six races last year as a reserve driver, to partner Isack Hadjar with Tsunoda stepping up to join Max Verstappen.

The 23-year-old will be back on track at the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend.

“Being a Red Bull Racing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life,” Lawson said on Instagram.

“It’s tough, but I’m grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world.”

Tsunoda was passed over as a potential replacement for the departing Sergio Perez at the end of last season but has now been given a major opportunity. He will make his debut as Verstappen’s partner on home soil at Suzuka.

Red Bull are third in the constructors’ championship at this early stage, with Verstappen, the three-time defending world champion, recording finishes of second and fourth at the first two races of the season.