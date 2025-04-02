Liam Lawson reveals ‘shock’ after being blindsided by Red Bull demotion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Lawson admits he felt “shock” at being demoted by Red Bull after just two Formula One races.

The New Zealander was ruthlessly replaced by Yuki Tsunoda after the Chinese Grand Prix after a testing start to life as Max Vestappen’s teammate.

After losing his “dream” job, having failed to score points in either of the first two stops on the calendar, Lawson has reflected on his situation now with the Racing Bulls for this week’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“It was definitely a shock, honestly. It's not something that I saw coming,” Lawson conceded, speaking to Sky Sports. “The discussions we were having as well, I think, weren't really leaning in this direction, so it was definitely not something that I sort of expected.”

Lawson then elaborated on his frustration and was asked if he thought he should have been given more time to show his worth: “Honestly, yes. Obviously, I would have loved more time.

"And I felt like with more time, especially going to places that I'd been before… it was a tough start. We had a rocky testing. We had a rocky first weekend in Melbourne with practice. And then obviously China was a Sprint.

"I think going to places that I'd been before with the way the car was quite tricky, I think that would have helped and I would have loved that opportunity. But obviously, it's not my decision, so I'm here to make the most of this one."

Liam Lawson has a seat fitting at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Factory in Faenza, Italy ( Getty Images )

Tsunoda was passed over as a potential replacement for the departing Sergio Perez at the end of last season but has now been given a major opportunity. He will make his debut as Verstappen’s partner on home soil at Suzuka.

Red Bull are third in the constructors’ championship at this early stage, with Verstappen, the four-time defending world champion, recording finishes of second and fourth at the first two races of the season.