Lewis Hamilton has admitted that having to tell Toto Wolff that he would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari was “terrifying”.

Hamilton will depart the team at the end of the season after more than a decade under Wolff’s guidance as he heads for pastures new in search of an eighth world title.

The 39-year-old has secured six of his seven Drivers’ Championship crowns with the help of the Australian team principal since the pair arrived at Mercedes in 2013.

As he prepares to make a stunning switch ahead of the 2025 season, Hamilton has revealed that he was nervous when informing his long-time boss of the move.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions from the moment I signed the contract —telling my boss, that was terrifying,” Hamilton told The Times of his switch to Ferrari.

“But it is so exciting because I remember as a kid watching Michael [Schumacher]. Every driver watches that car and you’re like, ‘What would it be like to sit in the red cockpit?’”

Next season will mark the first time that Hamilton has driven in Formula 1 in a non-Mercedes powered vehicle after beginning his career with McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time world champion ( PA Wire )

His stint at Mercedes is the longest by a driver at a single constructor in F1 history, surpassing Schumacher’s eleven seasons at Ferrari.

The British driver has struggled to consistently challenge for race victories since being cruelly denied a record-setting eighth title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but insists he is a better driver now than when he won his first Drivers’ Championship in 2008.

“Honestly, right now I feel I’m healthier than I’ve ever been,” he said. “I’m in such a good place, physically and mentally. My reaction times are still quicker than the young guys. I think I’m a better driver than I was at 22.

“I was just young, energetic and ruthless, but no finesse, no balance. I didn’t know how to be a team player, how to be a leader. Being a good racing driver, it’s not just about being fast, it’s about being the most rounded.”