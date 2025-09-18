Lewis Hamilton says prospect of 2025 F1 win for Ferrari is ‘far-fetched’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton believes the prospect of winning a race for Ferrari in his first season is “far-fetched”, with eight races to go in 2025.

The seven-time world champion, 40, has endured a difficult start to life at the Scuderia, having failed to finish on the podium in his opening 16 races with the team. While his best finish in a grand prix has been fourth, he did win the sprint race in China back in March.

Despite failing to win a race so far this year, Ferrari are actually positioned second in the constructors’ championship, but McLaren, the runaway frontrunners, can clinch the title at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Yet Hamilton, who finished sixth last time out at Ferrari’s home race in Monza, was realistic when asked about his prospects of claiming a maiden victory in red this season, but insisted he was “optimistic” going into the street race in Baku.

"A win is a bit far-fetched, considering I've been sixth, seventh and eighth for most of the season," Hamilton said on Thursday.

"I would love to get a podium for the team at some stage, Charles has had five of them.

"I feel optimistic coming into the weekend. I feel like I've found a couple of things and now I need to work on extracting them. So, I really hope that this weekend can be the start of that."

A new set of engine and chassis regulations next year threatens to shake up the pecking order in the sport, with Ferrari among many teams hoping for a fast start.

Hamilton has detailed previously how he has written documents to Ferrari engineers back at base in Maranello, in the hope of an improvement in performance next year. As for this year’s remainder, the Briton believes the final eight rounds “don’t have much bearing on next year.”

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton is still chasing his first podium in Ferrari colours ( Getty Images )

He added: "Of course, the goal is to see progress and continue to work.

“But the more experience with the team, the more I grow with the team, and that experience will always pay dividends moving forward, the things that we're learning, whatever lessons that we're faced with will definitely help for the future."

Leclerc, meanwhile, is confident heading into the Azerbaijan GP weekend amid a sensational streak of five consecutive pole positions - including the 2023 sprint - at the unique Baku street circuit.

"I still have this feeling, but mostly based on many years coming here, and most of the time we were not the favourites on paper, then we ended up having pole," Leclerc said.

open image in gallery Charles Leclerc has not win in Baku despite five pole positions in a row ( Getty Images )

"But that doesn't mean we can win on Sunday. Pole position puts you in the best possible place to start the race but that doesn't necessarily mean that we will have the race pace.

"That's what we've been lacking in the past years. I don't have a big hope that this year is going to be significantly different.

"McLaren is going to be the strongest team alongside Red Bull, because I think that in Monza, they definitely had something that seems to be working very well.

“It's not going to be easy, but in the places where we have a bit more of a chance, I remain convinced that Baku is one of those."