McLaren have enjoyed a dominant Formula One season and could break a record if they seal the F1 constructors’ title this weekend.

Zak Brown’s team, spearheaded by drivers’ title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, have won 12 of the 16 races so far this season, including five of the last six.

McLaren’s lead, with a third of the 2025 season remaining, is a mammoth 337 points over second-placed Ferrari, with a total of 617 compared to 280 for the Scuderia.

It means the papaya could, and most likely will, seal their second-straight constructors’ crown this weekend, after winning their first in 26 years a year ago, with victory at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi.

Now, we take a look at the ramifications which could take McLaren to constructors’ glory in Baku this weekend.

How can McLaren seal the title in Azerbaijan?

TOP-4 - CONSTRUCTORS' CHAMPIONSHIP 1. McLaren - 617 points

2. Ferrari - 280 points

3. Mercedes - 260 points

4. Red Bull - 239 points

Following round 17 this weekend in Azerbaijan, there will be just 346 points left to play for in the seven subsequent races and three sprint races. McLaren’s lead currently stands at 337 points.

Therefore, McLaren will seal the title this weekend if they have a lead of 346 points over the second-placed team in the standings by Sunday night.

As such, McLaren will win the constructors’ championship if Piastri and Norris’ combined total:

Outscores Ferrari by nine points or more

Not outscored by Mercedes by 12 points or more

Not outscored by Red Bull by 33 points or more

A McLaren one-two finish, therefore, would guarantee the title, as would second and third place if Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton did not win the race.

One McLaren driver finishing first and the other finishing third would also seal the title, regardless of other finishing positions.

McLaren can seal the constructors’ title this weekend in Baku ( PA Archive )

What record is set to be broken?

If McLaren seal the constructors’ crown this weekend, they would win the teams’ title with seven races remaining – a feat unmatched in F1 history.

In Red Bull’s record-setting run in 2023, when they won every race bar one, Red Bull sealed the title with six races remaining.

Another potential record to take from Red Bull would be their total points tally. Courtesy of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s combined 20 victories in 2023, Red Bull finished on 860. McLaren are currently on 617 and so on track to beat that total.

It’s an inevitability that the constructors’ trophy will stay at McLaren HQ in Woking, but there will be an extra cherry on the cake if McLaren can seal the deal on the streets of Baku.