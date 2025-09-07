F1 standings after Italian GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri
The McLaren pair are the top-two in the championship standings
Lando Norris’ world championship bid was controversially kept alive by his McLaren team, despite a poor pit-stop threatening to deal the British driver another title blow.
Norris had been on course to finish as runner-up to runaway winner Max Verstappen until he dropped behind title rival Oscar Piastri following a slow change of tyres with seven laps remaining.
However, Piastri was ordered by McLaren to move aside for team-mate Norris, which the Australian did on the 49th lap of 53 at Monza’s Temple of Speed.
Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari, one place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell. Lewis Hamilton made up four places from 10th – after he served a five-place grid penalty – to finish sixth.
Here’s how the standings look after the Italian GP
F1 driver standings after Italian GP
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 324 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 293 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 230 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 194 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 163 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 117 points
7. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points
8. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 66 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 38 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points
13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points
16. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points
17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points
18. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after Italian GP
1. McLaren - 617 points
2. Ferrari - 280 points
3. Mercedes - 260 points
4. Red Bull - 239 points
5. Williams - 86 points
6. Aston Martin - 62 points
7. Racing Bulls - 61 points
8. Sauber - 55 points
9. Haas - 44 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments