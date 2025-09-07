F1 standings after Italian GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris’ world championship bid was controversially kept alive by his McLaren team, despite a poor pit-stop threatening to deal the British driver another title blow.

Norris had been on course to finish as runner-up to runaway winner Max Verstappen until he dropped behind title rival Oscar Piastri following a slow change of tyres with seven laps remaining.

However, Piastri was ordered by McLaren to move aside for team-mate Norris, which the Australian did on the 49th lap of 53 at Monza’s Temple of Speed.

Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari, one place ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell. Lewis Hamilton made up four places from 10th – after he served a five-place grid penalty – to finish sixth.

Here’s how the standings look after the Italian GP

F1 driver standings after Italian GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 324 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 293 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 230 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 194 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 163 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 117 points

7. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points

8. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 66 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 38 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points

13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points

16. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points

17. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points

18. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings after Italian GP

1. McLaren - 617 points

2. Ferrari - 280 points

3. Mercedes - 260 points

4. Red Bull - 239 points

5. Williams - 86 points

6. Aston Martin - 62 points

7. Racing Bulls - 61 points

8. Sauber - 55 points

9. Haas - 44 points

10. Alpine - 20 points