Las Vegas Grand Prix betting tips

Max Verstappen fastest lap and race winner - 9/1 William Hill

Las Vegas Grand Prix betting preview

Max Verstappen sits on the precipice of his fourth Formula 1 title heading into this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. The maths is simple: Lando Norris must finish three points ahead of his rival to stop him from clinching the trophy in the United States. Only the Brit can be the spoiler now as the season approaches a familar conclusion.

Last year, Verstappen won the inaugural race under the Vegas lights after starting in third, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualifying ahead of him. Norris span into the barriers on lap three and has unfinished business on a track that could provide challenging conditions under the chill of the Nevada darkness.

Maintaining tyre temperature on a track with such long straights will be a key issue for drivers who are looking for a strong end to the season. McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull are jostling for honours’ in the Constructors’ Championship with the trio covered by just 49 points, setting up a potentially thrilling meeting in the final United States race of the season.

McLaren lead the way in that particular battle and F1 betting sites make them 1/4 to collect the team prize. However, their lead driver Norris will need to have one of the best weekends of his career if he’s to keep the dream of a double championship success alive.

Las Vegas Grand Prix timetable Friday Practice 1 - 2.30am Practice 2 - 6am Saturday Practice 3 - 2.30am Qualifying - 6am Sunday Race - 6am *Every session will be available to watch on Sky Sports F1*

Las Vegas Grand Prix betting tips: Max to get it done

It would take a very brave person to bet against Verstappen after his heroic performance in Brazil at the beginning of the month.

For him to start 17th before capturing his first win since June is a testimony of his skill and concentration. The Sao Paulo race will live long in the memory for not only being completely bonkers, but for Norris missing an opportunity to significantly cut the gap in the Drivers’ Championship battle.

Gameplans are going to be under more intense scrutiny in Vegas. The colder conditions might result in worse wear-and-tear, likely pushing some drivers towards two stops, although those who can manage their tyres well enough for a single-stop race may well find themselves at a huge advantage.

The onus is very much on Norris. This circuit provides plenty of opportunities to overtake, especially down The Strip as drivers head towards the final corner. Verstappen’s experience ensures he will remain unflustered whatever the situation; he doesn’t have to get it exactly right, whereas Norris needs to be faultless.

Betting sites heavily favour Verstappen, who in some ways, may look back on his win in Brazil as the key moment of the season.

Despite that performance at Interlagos, the Red Bull driver is as big as 10/3 on some betting apps to win this weekend, with Norris the 5/2 favourite.

The Brit doesn’t appeal at those prices, with the result in Brazil likely to have taken as big a psychological toll as it did mathematical when it comes to Norris’ title dreams.

While Vegas can be the clincher, Verstappen showed why he’s arguably the best driver on the grid right now with his performance in Brazil, thrusting himself to the brink of even more history. The hardest work is already done in his quest for a fourth successive world title.

Las Vegas Grand Prix prediction: Max Verstappen fastest lap and race winner - 9/1 William Hill

