Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Last summer, just before Kimi Antonelli was announced as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes, a video of the Italian teenager went viral on social media. Reposted by thousands, it gave a sparkling insight into the driver tipped to be the next big thing in Formula 1.

In conversation with his engineers at F2 team Prema, Antonelli is asked to recall a host of qualifying lap times from his past few years of racing. This, those present stated, was Antonelli’s biggest talent; not his lightning speed behind the wheel but his meticulous motorsport memory bank. Lo and behold, Antonelli reeled off an array of lap times with precise accuracy. F2 teammate Ollie Bearman, now at Haas, could only watch on and laugh in disbelief.

It is a fascinating insight into Antonelli, the 18-year-old hotshot whom Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has risked his post-Hamilton legacy on. A teenager whose mental fortitude is perhaps more impressive than his undoubted raw pace in a racing car. So far, six races in, Wolff’s gamble to replace one of the greatest ever with an untried rookie looks like a masterstroke.

Antonelli has already broken records: the youngest-driver to score points, after a sumptuous recovery drive from 16th to fourth in the season-opening rain in Melbourne. And after his surprise pole position for the sprint race at the last round in Miami, he became the youngest-driver to ever record a pole position in any F1 format. Sebastian Vettel, the previous record holder, was three years older at 21.

Released with exquisite timing, one day after the Miami Gand Prix, Antonelli’s ascension to Formula One has been chronicled in a new 45-minute documentary on Netflix, titled ‘The Seat.’

Made in partnership with Mercedes sponsor WhatsApp, it gives a quickfire behind-the-scenes glance at Wolff’s reaction to Hamilton’s exit and how Antonelli – ahead of the likes of Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen – quickly sprinted to the front of Wolff’s thinking in filling the spot next to George Russell this season.

Since signing for Mercedes at the age of 12, the boy from Bologna has been hailed as a prodigy. Archival footage in the documentary shows Antonelli, whose father Marco also raced domestically, romping to victory in the top-tier of go-karting in 2018, aged just 12. Having won FRECA in 2023 – the de facto European F4 championship – he skipped F3 last year and jumped straight to F2, finishing sixth and winning two races.

But as The Seat highlights, his most valuable time on track last year came in testing previous Mercedes F1 cars at venues such as Silverstone, Austria and Jerez. With Hamilton’s ex-engineer Peter “Bono” Bonnington the guide in his ear, Antonelli was given 5,600 miles (roughly 30 full F1 races) to prepare for the biggest challenge of his life. All this, before he’d even passed his road driving test in Italy, which he ticked off in January.

These stats have not been lost on experts this year, in light of Liam Lawson’s rapid two-race demotion at Red Bull, in charting how invaluable Mercedes’s thorough planning has been in adjusting Antonelli to the Formula 1 circus.

open image in gallery Kimi Antonelli replaced seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year ( Getty Images )

There has, we should not forget, been one hiccup. His F1 debut in Monza last September, one day before official confirmation of his 2025 pick, ended after just 10 minutes in practice. In his first lap, he set the timing sheets alight. At the end of his second flying lap, he spun and smashed the car into the wall at Parabolica corner.

“That day, I let down my whole family,” Antonelli said in The Seat. “My dad was not happy with me. I cried as well, just didn’t want to see anyone. Just wanted to go home.”

It was an unforgiving lesson into the fine margins between risk and reward in F1.

open image in gallery The Antonelli-focused documentary The Seat airs on Netflix ( WhatsApp )

This weekend, Antonelli returns home to Italy’s other stop on the calendar. After a whistlestop six-race opening to the 2025 season, covering three continents, F1 starts its traditional European summer season in Imola, for a race which is likely to be the last at this old-school circuit in Emilia-Romagna.

Yet while the majority of spectators will be donning the scarlet red of Ferrari, they will be in an unusual position of having a local star to support too. Antonelli is the first Italian F1 driver since Antonio Giovanazzi departed in 2021. More astonishingly, no Italian driver has won an F1 race since Giancarlo Fisichella in 2006.

Antonelli’s opening stint – five top-10 finishes from six grands prix, sixth in the world championship ahead of Ferrari’s Hamilton – has impressed onlookers in the paddock. His charming post-race interviews, conducted in both his native Italian and excellent grasp of English, have also warmed him to the sport’s faithful.

open image in gallery Antonelli has been compared to Max Verstappen, given they both made their F1 debuts as teenagers ( Getty Images )

Wrapped in black-and-silver overalls, the future looks bright. Mercedes technical director James Allison spoke for the whole team in The Seat when describing Antonelli as “precious and special.”

What would represent a successful rookie campaign for Antonelli? No championship standing goals; simply keeping in touch with Russell, in his fourth year at Mercedes, round by round. Wolff has already insisted it is a year for learning, as Antonelli lays the groundwork for what is tipped to be a long and successful career.

But Miami, a circuit he had never driven at before, gave a tantalising teaser into Antonelli’s potential. His pole-setting lap was stunning; his drop from first to fourth after turn one in the subsequent sprint a sign that race-craft can only come with experience. Yet Antonelli is wise beyond his years and, some might say, this decade’s answer to Verstappen in the 2010s. The comparisons, given their rapid teenage debuts, are obvious. Wolff has also made no secret of his regret at not signing the Dutch star as a teenager, when Red Bull beat him to the post.

Whether Antonelli can fulfil his potential in the manner of Verstappen in recent years is another question. Mercedes are rumoured, at this early stage, to be the frontrunners for 2026, amid new engine and chassis regulations. Could Antonelli really be a title contender next year? Vettel’s record as the youngest F1 title-holder stands at 23 years of age; Antonelli has until 2029 to better that line in the sand.

Yet at this stage, talk of world championships is far-fetched. A podium will be Antonelli’s first target, and what better place than Imola, 25 miles from home, this weekend. But no matter what lies ahead on the journey, at least we know the numerical whiz himself will be on top of all his statistics along the way.