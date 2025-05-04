Jump to content
F1 standings after Miami GP as Oscar Piastri extends his lead at the top

Piastri has a 16-point lead over teammate Lando Norris after a McLaren one-two in the Miami GP

Will Castle
Sunday 04 May 2025 18:06 EDT
Mercedes reveal trailer for Kimi Antonelli 'The Seat' documentary on Netflix

Oscar Piastri has extended his lead at the top of the drivers championship as McLaren dominated the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen started on pole position after getting the better of both of McLaren’s championship-chasers in qualifying, with Lando Norris - who emerged victorious in Saturday’s sprint event - starting second on the grid.

Norris was pushed off the track soon after lights out, with Verstappen jostling at the front of the pack with Piastri before the Aussie pulled away. He only extended his advantage over the Dutchman for the remainder, crossing the line first and holding off a late resurgence from Norris, who took second.

Lewis Hamilton endured a frustrating race with teammate Charles Leclerc in toe, having started all the way back in 12th after a dismal qualifying session. The Brit finished eighth, behind his Ferrari colleague after being ordered to let the Monaco driver chase Kimi Antonelli at the back-end of the race.

Here’s how the Miami GP leaves the F1 standings:

F1 driver standings after Miami GP

1. Oscar Piastri – 131 points

2. Lando Norris – 115 points

3. Max Verstappen – 99 points

4. George Russell – 93 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 53 points

6. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

7. Lewis Hamilton – 41 points

8. Alex Albon – 30 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points

10. Lance Stroll – 14 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda – 9 points

12. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

13. Carlos Sainz – 7 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

15. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

16. Isack Hadjar – 5 points

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

Oscar Piastri leads the world championship
Oscar Piastri leads the world championship (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

F1 constructor standings after Miami GP

1. McLaren - 246 points

2. Mercedes - 141 points

3. Red Bull - 105 points

4. Ferrari - 94 points

5. Williams - 37 points

6. Haas - 20 points

7. Aston Martin - 14 points

8. Racing Bulls - 8 points

9. Alpine - 7 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

