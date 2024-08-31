Kimi Antonelli replaces Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes F1 in 2025

Support truly

Teenage superstar Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been announced as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes next season.

The 18-year-old Mercedes junior, who has been racing in Formula 2 for Prema this year, is one of motorsport’s brightest talents and will partner George Russell in 2025 and beyond.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton, who won six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows, will leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season following 12 years with the team.

And Wolff, instead of signing Williams-bound Carlos Sainz and with Max Verstappen staying at Red Bull, has opted to hand Italian youngster Antonelli the chance of a lifetime with a multi-year contract at Mercedes.

Antonelli crashed out after just 10 minutes of his first F1 practice session with Mercedes at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Friday, with the Silver Arrows confirming his seat the following morning.

Antonelli, who turned 18 last Sunday, is on Mercedes’ books and was signed on to their junior programme at 11 years of age. In the years since, he has won numerous karting and single-seater competitions, which has thrust him into the spotlight at such a young age.

“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025,” said Antonelli. “Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy.

“I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.

“I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for. He is super-fast, a multiple grand prix winner, and has already helped me improve as a driver. I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track.”

Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes ( Getty Images )

Hamilton, 39, will join Ferrari in 2025 ( PA Wire )

Antonelli rose up the ranks quickly, winning the European Karting Championship in both 2020 and 2021 and making his debut in the Italian F4 championship at the age of 15 in 2021.

A year later, he was victorious in the Italian F4 championship, securing 13 wins from 20 races, and in the same year won the ADAC Formula 4 title.

His stock was rising and, when last year he won both the Formula Regional Championships in Europe and the Middle East, Mercedes in partnership with Prema decided that the highly-rated youngster should skip F3 in 2024.

Antonelli secured his first F2 feature race victory in Hungary in July and is currently seventh in the F2 driver standings.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has nine more races left with Mercedes before he moves on to pastures new with Ferrari in Maranello.