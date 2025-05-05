Lewis Hamilton will not ‘apologise for being a fighter’ after Miami issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton said he will refuse to “apologise for being a fighter” as he defended his “PG” radio spat with Ferrari at the Miami Grand Prix.

Hamilton accused his team of having “a tea break” as they decided whether Charles Leclerc should be moved out of his way while they were running in seventh and eighth.

Ferrari ushered Leclerc aside, but when Hamilton failed to make any impression on his Mercedes’ replacement Kimi Antonelli ahead, the two drivers were ordered to trade positions again with four laps left.

After swapping places for a second time, Hamilton’s race engineer Riccardo Adami then informed his driver that Carlos Sainz was 1.4 sec behind him. Hamilton hit back: “You want me to let him past as well?”

But speaking after the race, Hamilton said: “It wasn’t even anger.

“It was just, you’re sitting there in the chair, you’ve got the stuff in front of you, just make the decision quick. That’s what I was feeling. I was in a panic, trying to keep the car on the track. The computer thinks fast.

“I got on the medium tyre and I felt the car really came alive and I was super optimistic. But we lost a lot of time in those laps when Charles and I were (lapping together) and I was clearly quicker in that moment.

“I didn’t think the decision came quick enough. For sure in that time you’re like ‘Come on!’

“It was all PG. I don’t know what you’re going to write, whether I was disrespectful or whatever. But I honestly don’t feel I was. I was just like ‘come on guys, I want to win.’ I’ve still got that fire in my belly.

“And I’m not going to apologise for being a fighter. I’m not going to apologise for still wanting it. And I know everyone in the team does, too.”

Following the worst qualifying appearance of his Ferrari career, Hamilton started from 12th at the Hard Rock Stadium before he improved four positions to put him one place back from Leclerc.

Hamilton – on the faster medium tyre compound and believing he was owed a favour after he moved over for Leclerc at the second round in China in March – said on the radio: “You want me just to sit here? This is not good team work. That is all I am going to say.”

When Ferrari told Hamilton that Leclerc was being moved aside, he snapped: “Have a tea break while you are at it. Come on!”

But Hamilton added: “(Ferrari team principal) Fred (Vasseur) came to my room, and I just put my hand on his shoulder and said ‘Dude, calm down! Don’t be so sensitive.’ I could have said way worse things on the radio. You should hear some of the things other people have said.

“Some of it was sarcasm, and you’ve got to understand we’re under huge pressure in the cars.

“You’re never going to get the most peaceful messages come through in the heat of battle. It is fine. I have no problems with either the team or with Charles.”