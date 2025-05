FIA announces change to controversial F1 swearing rules after just six races

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula 1 has relaxed rules on the use of foul language just six races into the 2025 season, with the maximum penalties for drivers swearing reduced by 50% and stewards will given more discretion on deciding penalties.

Competitors in F1 and rallying have been at loggerheads with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem over a crackdown on bad language during events.

Ben Sulayem said last month that he was considering "improvements" to rules.

World championship rally drivers had made a breakthrough in April when they reached a compromise to divide events into a controlled zone and an uncontrolled one, with the change now being implemented across all events sanctioned by the FIA.

The FIA said the base maximum penalty has been reduced from €10,000 (£8,430) to €5,000 (£4,210) while stewards will have the option to fully suspend a penalty if it is the first offence by a driver or a team.

Moreover, stewards will be able to differentiate between "controlled and non-controlled environments".

Controlled environments include press conferences while tracks or rally stages are uncontrolled environments.

"As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition," said Ben Sulayem, who is up for re-election at the end of the year.

"I have led an extensive and collaborative review with contributions from across the seven FIA World Championships, FIA Member Clubs and other motor sports organisations.

open image in gallery FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had clashed with F1 drivers over the rules ( PA Archive )

"The improvements the FIA has announced today to Appendix B will ensure we continue to promote the best of sportsmanship in motor sport, while also giving stewards effective guidelines to act against individuals who may bring the sport into disrepute."

Appendix B covers stewards' penalty guidelines, setting out punishments for misconduct including words, deeds or writings that might have caused moral injury to the FIA or motorsport in general.

Mitigating circumstances will also be considered while the abuse of officials will now result in sporting penalties instead of fines.

Formula 1 Stewards Chair Garry Connelly said the new changes would give stewards guidance to "differentiate between on- and off-track issues".

"Drivers are looked up to as role models by young fans and are rightly seen as ambassadors for the wider world of motor sport," said Ronan Morgan, president of the Drivers' Committee.

"How they act really does matter but it is important to recognise that there is a difference between what is said during a race and in a press conference."

Last season, Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen was punished for his language in a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix in September.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fined 10,000 euros for swearing at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Reuters