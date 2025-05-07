Carlos Sainz’s dad ‘considering FIA presidential bid’ against Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Sainz Snr. is reportedly considering a bid to run for FIA president against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Sainz Snr, the father of Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz and a former world rally champion and Dakar Rally winner, has been approached by a number of key figures within world motorsport about running, says a report in Autosport.

The 63-year-old is now seriously considering a bid, the report adds, with Sainz Snr. looking to “present a positive and constructive program.”

The FIA presidential election will be held at world motorsport governing body’s next general assembly in Uzbekistan on 12 December.

Sainz Snr. is a regular presence in the Formula One paddock to support his son, who made the move from Ferrari to Williams in the off-season.

Ben Sulayem’s tenure, since taking over from Jean Todt in December 2021, has been overshadowed by controversies and departures from the executive team at the FIA.

Robert Reid, deputy president for sport, left last month, citing a “fundamental breakdown in governance standards.” Ben Sulayem also dispensed with F1 race director Niels Wittich last year.

The FIA’s new swearing rules, enforced at the start of the year, have also caused controversy with a number of drivers from various FIA competitions unhappy with the new regulations, which could see a driver banned from a race.

open image in gallery FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is up for re-election in December ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Sainz Snr. is a regular presence in the F1 paddock to support his son ( Getty Images )

Last week, however, Ben Sulayem did say he was considering “improvements” to the rules.

Ben Sulayem, a 63-year-old former rally driver from the United Arab Emirates, has also defended historical sexist remarks from a personal blog, and was under investigation for potentially meddling with a race result, though he was later cleared.

Ben Sulayem was also embroiled in a disagreement with Lewis Hamilton in 2022 over wearing jewellery.

Susie Wolff, managing director of F1 Academy and a former test driver for Williams, was rumoured to be considering a bid to be FIA president, but those rumours have cooled in recent months.