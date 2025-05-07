Carlos Sainz’s dad ‘considering FIA presidential bid’ against Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Ben Sulayem is up for re-election as the head of world motorsport’s governing body in December
Carlos Sainz Snr. is reportedly considering a bid to run for FIA president against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Sainz Snr, the father of Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz and a former world rally champion and Dakar Rally winner, has been approached by a number of key figures within world motorsport about running, says a report in Autosport.
The 63-year-old is now seriously considering a bid, the report adds, with Sainz Snr. looking to “present a positive and constructive program.”
The FIA presidential election will be held at world motorsport governing body’s next general assembly in Uzbekistan on 12 December.
Sainz Snr. is a regular presence in the Formula One paddock to support his son, who made the move from Ferrari to Williams in the off-season.
Ben Sulayem’s tenure, since taking over from Jean Todt in December 2021, has been overshadowed by controversies and departures from the executive team at the FIA.
Robert Reid, deputy president for sport, left last month, citing a “fundamental breakdown in governance standards.” Ben Sulayem also dispensed with F1 race director Niels Wittich last year.
The FIA’s new swearing rules, enforced at the start of the year, have also caused controversy with a number of drivers from various FIA competitions unhappy with the new regulations, which could see a driver banned from a race.
Last week, however, Ben Sulayem did say he was considering “improvements” to the rules.
Ben Sulayem, a 63-year-old former rally driver from the United Arab Emirates, has also defended historical sexist remarks from a personal blog, and was under investigation for potentially meddling with a race result, though he was later cleared.
Ben Sulayem was also embroiled in a disagreement with Lewis Hamilton in 2022 over wearing jewellery.
Susie Wolff, managing director of F1 Academy and a former test driver for Williams, was rumoured to be considering a bid to be FIA president, but those rumours have cooled in recent months.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments