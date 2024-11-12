Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former F1 race director Niels Wittich has reportedly claimed he did “not resign” – a matter of hours after the FIA announced his departure from his role.

The FIA, F1’s governing body, said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that 52-year-old Wittich had “stepped down” from his position to “pursue new opportunities.” Current F3 and F2 race director Rui Marques will take over from the next race in Las Vegas.

However, German publication Motorsport-Magazin insist Wittich has told them: “I have not resigned.”

The report adds that Wittich was informed of his dismissal just hours before the public confirmation came from the FIA on Tuesday.

The FIA has been approached for comment.

Wittich first served as joint F1 race director – the person in charge of enforcing FIA rules, safety cars and parc ferme regulations – with Eduardo Freitas in 2022, following the exit of Michael Masi after the controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi.

The German’s role was particularly in focus at the last race in Brazil, when severe weather conditions forced a reschedule of qualifying and the race on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the FIA statement in full read: “The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 Race Director to pursue new opportunities.

open image in gallery Wittich has been the only sole F1 race director since Michael Masi’s infamous exit after the 2021 season ( Getty Images )

“Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as Race Director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.

“Rui Marques will assume the role of Race Director from the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, Deputy Race Director and Race Director in various championships.

“Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 Race Director.”

Prior to Masi, Charlie Whiting held the position of F1 race director and was a highly respected figure for two decades from 1997-2019 before his sad passing prior to the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.