Guenther Steiner believes Lewis Hamilton would be an eight-time F1 world champion if former F1 race director Charlie Whiting was in charge in 2021.

Hamilton infamously missed out on a record-breaking championship on the final lap of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, after a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure gifted an opportunity for Max Verstappen to claim his first title, which he duly took.

The FIA, in the months after, admitted to a “human error” but also claimed there could be “different interpretations” of the rules. Nonetheless, former race director Michael Masi was sacked before the 2022 season.

Now Steiner, who was present in the paddock on that day as Haas team principal, states in his new book, Unfiltered, that Hamilton would have won the 2021 title if Whiting was in charge. Whiting was the F1 race director for 22 years before his sudden death prior to the 2019 season.

Steiner writes: “We all know what Charlie would have done - had he been at the helm, Lewis would now be an eight-time world champion.”

He added that Masi’s mistake was of “biblical proportions” and explained to BBC Sport why the FIA were unimpressive in their reaction to the controversy.

“I have no idea why they didn’t say it [a mistake],” he said. “We all came to the conclusion that a mistake was made. I respect Michael Masi a lot. Michael is a friend as well, and we all make mistakes.

“A mistake was made. It was a very difficult decision. The wrong [one] was taken. Sometimes you have to stand up and say: ‘This was wrong but it was done. Over and out.’ Instead of going into a controversy.”

Drive to Survive star Steiner, who was removed from his position as Haas team principal at the start of the 2024 season, says the result of the championship could then not be changed.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton with former F1 race director Charlie Whiting in 2016 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Guenther Steiner has had his say in his new book, Unflitered ( Getty Images )

“You couldn’t do anything any more,” he added. “But saying: ‘Hey, if we had to go back, we would decide different’, I think that would have been enough.

“It wouldn’t make it right because you cannot change the result of the World Championship because of one race.

“But at least say, ‘Hey, it wasn’t the ideal situation. We got in a situation where it was very difficult to decide, there was a lot going on.’ You don’t even have to say we did it wrong. ‘We could have done better.’”

Verstappen has since gone on to win two more world titles and is eyeing his fourth consecutive crown this year. Meanwhile, Hamilton has struggled in the last two-and-a-half seasons and is leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next year.