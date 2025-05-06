Chaos at Alpine as F1 team boss resigns ahead of expected Jack Doohan axe
Oliver Oakes has left the team amid speculation Doohan is set to lose his seat to Franco Colapinto
Oliver Oakes has resigned as team principal at Alpine F1 team in a chaotic development at the French-owned outfit.
Oakes, who only joined Alpine last summer from a role at the Hitech F2 team, has backed Australian driver Doohan since the start of this season.
Yet with Doohan set to be replaced by Franco Colapinto for the next race – the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola – the British executive has surprisingly left his role at Alpine after just six races of the 2025 season.
Executive adviser Flavio Briatore – the former Renault boss who rejoined the team last year – will take over team principal duties.
A team statement on Tuesday night read: “BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces that Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as Team Principal.
“The team has accepted his resignation with immediate effect.
“As of today, Flavio Briatore will continue as Executive Advisor and will also be covering the duties previously performed by Oliver Oakes.
“The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 Constructors’ Championship.
“The team will not be making any further comment.”
Alpine are ninth of 10 teams in the constructors’ championship with just seven points from the opening six races.
