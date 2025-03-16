Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 drivers could face a race ban this year if they repeatedly swear or criticise the FIA under controversial new rules published in January ahead of the 2025 season.

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen received community service last year, visiting a grassroots motorsport programme in Rwanda, after swearing at a press conference in Singapore.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem caused controversy last year when he stated drivers must curb their use of foul language and has now moved to codify punishments for swearing in the sport’s regulations.

For drivers in top-level championships such as F1, Formula E and WEC (World Endurance Championship), a third offence could bring about a one-month suspension from competition.

A first offence carries a £33,800 fine; a second offence a £67,600 fine and suspended one-month suspension and a third offence a £101,000 fine and one-month ban.

GPDA director George Russell stated in November that the grid was “fed up” with Ben Sulayem and his leadership of the FIA, F1’s governing body.

Ben Sulayem came under fire again after a rally driver was fined £8,300 for expletive language.

Drivers in the World Rally Championship (WRC) have issued a statement calling for an “urgent solution” to be found after Hyundai driver Adrian Fourmaux was hit with a financial penalty.

French driver Fourmaux said “we f***** yesterday” in a TV interview after the Rally Sweden event earlier this month, breaching a new aspect of the FIA’s International Sporting Code which covers “inappropriate language.”

It is the first time a competitor has been punished under the FIA’s – international motorsport’s governing body – new codified set of punishments. The new regulations were labelled as “ridiculous” by a source close to an F1 driver last month.

An FIA spokesperson said of the new regulations: "The aim of this new appendix is to provide clear guidance to stewards regarding the penalties for violations of specific international sporting code articles.

Max Verstappen was punished for swearing last year ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"By establishing a more structured framework, the FIA seeks to ensure that penalties are applied uniformly and transparently, benefiting both stewards and drivers/competitors.

"Stewards have the authority to decide what penalty to enforce in the event of a breach of the international sporting code and/or the applicable FIA regulations.

"Stewards retain the discretion to take into account any mitigating and/or aggravating circumstances as well as the nature and location of the event, to tailor the penalty to the specific situation."

"All major governing bodies have similar rules/fines to protect the integrity of the sport. The FIA is not alone in fining competitors for misconduct.

The topic will be a cause of debate for new GPDA director Carlos Sainz, alongside George Russell, this year.