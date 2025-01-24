F1 stars face 2025 race ban under controversial new swearing rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 drivers could face a race ban this year if they repeatedly swear or criticise the FIA under controversial new rules published this week.

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen received community service, visiting a grassroots motorsport programme in Rwanda, after swearing at a press conference in Singapore last year.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem caused controversy last year when he stated drivers must curb their use of foul language and has now moved to codify punishments for swearing in the sport’s regulations.

For drivers in top-level championships such as F1, Formula E and WEC (World Endurance Championship), a third offence could bring about a one-month suspension from competition.

A first offence carries a £33,800 fine; a second offence a £67,600 fine and suspended one-month suspension and a third offence a £101,000 fine and one-month ban.

A source close to an F1 driver told the BBC that the new rules were “ridiculous” and added that Ben Sulayem was “acting like a dictator.”

GPDA director George Russell stated in November that the grid was “fed up” with Ben Sulayem and his leadership of the FIA, F1’s governing body.

An FIA spokesperson said of the new regulations: "The aim of this new appendix is to provide clear guidance to stewards regarding the penalties for violations of specific international sporting code articles.

"By establishing a more structured framework, the FIA seeks to ensure that penalties are applied uniformly and transparently, benefiting both stewards and drivers/competitors.

FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem says drivers must curb their use of foul language ( PA Wire )

"Stewards have the authority to decide what penalty to enforce in the event of a breach of the international sporting code and/or the applicable FIA regulations.

"Stewards retain the discretion to take into account any mitigating and/or aggravating circumstances as well as the nature and location of the event, to tailor the penalty to the specific situation."

"All major governing bodies have similar rules/fines to protect the integrity of the sport. The FIA is not alone in fining competitors for misconduct."

The 2025 F1 season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.