Max Verstappen given F1 ‘community service’ in Rwanda after swearing in press conference
The four-time world champion was given a ‘work of public interest’ punishment after swearing in September
Max Verstappen will undergo his community service in the capital of Rwanda later this week, as a punishment for swearing.
The Red Bull driver, who claimed his fourth F1 world championship in a row this year, was punished by FIA stewards in Singapore in September for saying his car “was f*****” in a press conference.
The 27-year-old Dutchman was told to he had to “accomplish some work of public interest.”
Details of this have now been revealed, with Verstappen working with junior competitors as part of a grassroots programme in conjunction with the Rwanda Automobile Club.
An FIA statement read: “Verstappen will travel to the FIA Awards Ceremony which takes place as part of the General Assemblies next week in Kigali, Rwanda to collect his fourth consecutive FIA Formula One World Championship trophy.
“While in Kigali he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).
“The activity will involve an FIA Affordable Cross Car which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.
“Design blueprints for the Level 2 category Affordable Cross Car project have been delivered to the global network of 147 National Sporting Authorities (ASNs).”
The FIA’s prize giving ceremony takes place this Friday.
Verstappen finished sixth in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a spot behind arch rival George Russell, ultimately winning the Drivers’ Championship by 63 points ahead of race winner Lando Norris.
