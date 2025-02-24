Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Sainz has been named as a director of F1’s drivers’ body, the GPDA, for the 2025 season and beyond.

The Spaniard, who has moved to Williams from Ferrari this year, has replaced four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, with the German stepping down last year following his retirement in 2022.

Sainz joins Mercedes driver George Russell as an active driver in a leadership role with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

The 30-year-old was vocal in criticising the FIA’s recent new rules regarding swearing, with drivers facing a potential race ban this year.

After the news of his appointment, Sainz said on Instagram: “I am passionate about my sport and think we drivers have a responsibility to do all we can to work with the stakeholders to forward the sport in many aspects.

“So I’m very happy and proud to do my part by taking on the directors’ role in the GPDA.”

Former F1 driver Alex Wurz, who is also a GPDA director, added: “We are delighted to welcome Carlos as a GPDA director.

“He has been an active and engaged member of the GPDA for several years and we sincerely appreciate his commitment in stepping up to this vital role.”

Legal adviser Anastasia Fowle is the other GPDA director.

Last November, the drivers’ body implored the FIA to treat the drivers like adults as the swearing saga continued to overshadow the latter months of the 2024 season.

World champion Max Verstappen was given a punishment of community service in Rwanda after swearing in a press conference at September’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The GPDA have been a key architect to various modifications to the sport in recent years, such as the “halo” safety device made compulsory in 2018.

Pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain this week, starting on Wednesday, with the first race in Australia on 16 March.