F1 grid: Starting positions for Italian Grand Prix

F1 returns to Monza, the home of Ferrari, this weekend as the Italian Grand Prix takes centre stage with plenty of intrigue left in the 2024 season.

Lando Norris cruised to his second ever win in Formula 1 with victory at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out and, in doing so, narrowed the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen to 70 points.

Verstappen had to settle for second at his home race while Charles Leclerc did well to fend off McLaren’s Oscar Piastri to seal the third spot on the podium. Leclerc will be eyeing a strong showing at the Scuderia’s home race, in what will be Carlos Sainz’s last Ferrari appearance in Italy.

Lewis Hamilton can also expect a strong reception ahead of his move next year, while Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli will appear in first practice on Friday for Mercedes ahead of his likely promotion in 2025. Franco Colapinto will also make his debut for Williams after Logan Sargeant’s axing.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

What is the starting grid?

Top-10: TBC

11. Fernando Alonso

12. Daniel Ricciardo

13. Kevin Magnussen

14. Pierre Gasly

15. Esteban Ocon

16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. Lance Stroll

18. Franco Colapinto

19. Valtteri Bottas

20. Zhou Guanyu

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

Time BST

Sunday 1 September

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 5:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening for qualifying and 5:30pm on Sunday evening for the race.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Monza on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Italian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Monza, the home of Ferrari, hosts the Italian Grand Prix this weekend ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 295 points

2. Lando Norris - 225 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 192 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 179 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 172 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 154 points

7. Sergio Perez - 139 points

8. George Russell - 122 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

18. Alex Albon - 4 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull - 434 points

2. McLaren - 404 points

3. Ferrari - 370 points

4. Mercedes - 276 points

5. Aston Martin - 74 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 27 points

8. Alpine - 11 points

9. Williams - 4 points

10. Sauber - 0 points