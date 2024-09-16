F1 standings after Azerbaijan Grand Prix as McLaren overtake Red Bull
With Oscar Piastri’s win in Baku, McLaren overtake Red Bull at the top of the constructors’ standings
Lando Norris recovered from his qualifying disaster by pulling off a late overtake on Max Verstappen to further cut the title lead as Oscar Piastri won a pulsating Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The British driver started from 15th as Verstappen lined up sixth but Norris pulled off a superb drive to make his tyres last before easing past the struggling Dutchman with three laps to go.
Norris finished fourth and took three points out of Verstappen’s title lead, which now stands at 59 points with seven races remaining.
Piastri claimed his second Formula One victory after passing pole-sitter Charles Leclerc with a thrilling move and holding off the Ferrari driver for the rest of the race to take the win. Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz suffered a dramatic late crash as McLaren took over the lead of the F1 constructors’ championship from Red Bull.
See below for the F1 standings after Baku:
Driver Standings after Baku
1. Max Verstappen - 313 points
2. Lando Norris - 254 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship after Baku
1. McLaren - 476 points
2. Red Bull - 456 points
3. Ferrari - 425 points
4. Mercedes - 309 points
5. Aston Martin - 82 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
