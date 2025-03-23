Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar Piastri beat Lando Norris to win the Chinese Grand Prix as a struggling Lewis Hamilton moved aside for Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Piastri led virtually every lap at the Shanghai International Circuit, with Norris following his team-mate home as McLaren underlined their impressive speed by executing a one-two finish.

Mercedes' George Russell was third ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who passed Leclerc with three laps remaining. Hamilton crossed the line a distant sixth.

Piastri was on course to finish runner-up at the season-opening round in his home country of Australia a week ago before he slid off, finishing ninth as team-mate Norris took the win.

But in China, Piastri landed his first pole position and kept his rivals at bay into the opening bend.

Norris made up one place from third at the start when he sailed round the outside of Russell at the first corner, with Verstappen falling back two places as Hamilton launched his Ferrari underneath the Red Bull driver.

Leclerc followed him through but was slightly out of control and his front wing made contact with Hamilton's right rear tyre. Both were able to continue, albeit with damage to Leclerc's front wing which was left skimming the tarmac.

With Piastri's lead over Norris reaching two seconds by the end of lap 10, Hamilton had Leclerc all over his gearbox.

"Aren't we losing a bit of time?" Leclerc asked on lap 13 in an apparent attempt to press the Ferrari team to swap positions.

open image in gallery Oscar Piastri holds the trophy on the podium after winning the Chinese Grand Prix (Andy Wong/AP) ( AP )

open image in gallery Charles Leclerc suffered early damage to his front wing (AP) ( AP )

Norris lost a place to Russell at the opening pit stops but needed just over two laps to regain second place when he fired his McLaren ahead of his fellow Briton into the first corner.

A change of tyres had not improved Hamilton's fortunes, and he told Ferrari he would let Leclerc by because he was "struggling" for pace.

TOP-10 - CHINESE GRAND PRIX 1. Oscar Piastri 2. Lando Norris 3. George Russell 4. Max Verstappen 5. Charles Leclerc 6. Lewis Hamilton 7. Esteban Ocon 8. Kimi Antonelli 9. Alex Albon 10. Ollie Bearman

Hamilton's race engineer, Riccardo Adami, came on the radio. "We are swapping cars on Turn 14," Hamilton was told. After several testy exchanges, the seven-time world champion said: "I will tell you when we can swap."

The move came at the start of lap 21, Leclerc quickly pulling out a two-second lead over Hamilton. "This is a shame (because) the pace is there," said Leclerc in apparent annoyance that the order to trade places had not arrived earlier.

Hamilton opened his winning account for Ferrari in Saturday's sprint but was growing frustrated in the main event, changing tyres again on lap 38 as the majority of the field completed a one-stop strategy.

Up front Piastri remained in complete control, with Norris' second place suddenly under threat due to a brake problem. However, the British driver managed to nurse his McLaren home, albeit 9.7 seconds behind Piastri.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton won the sprint race in Shanghai but could only finish sixth ( AP )

Russell took the chequered flag just 1.3 sec further back, with Verstappen fourth after he fought his way ahead of Leclerc on lap 53 of 56.

"It has been an incredible weekend from start to finish," said Piastri, who extends his advantage in the championship over Verstappen from two points to eight.

"The car is mega. I am just proud of the team and the weekend that I have been able to pull off. I feel like I deserved this from last week."

Norris said: "Turn one went to plan and then George got me at the pit stops. I was nervous but our pace was better in the second stint. I tried to get close to Oscar but I couldn't. He deserves the win. I am happy with second."

Reflecting on his late brake problem, Norris continued: "It was scary. It is like my worst nightmare. I was losing time in the last laps, two, three, four seconds, but we survived and made it to the end."